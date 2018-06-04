One of the best Chromebook features often gets overlooked: over six years of operating system support direct from Google. That means you get all the new features that come to Chrome OS (provided your hardware allows) as well as security fixes and those tiny updates that make things just work better. That means a Chromebook you buy today will still be supported in 2024, and a Chromebook that sold new in 2016 still has four years of updates ahead of it. It also means that buying a used Chromebook can be an awesome idea as long as you know what to look for.

The obvious is obvious

You'll, of course, want to make sure everything is in working order. If you're buying through an individual seller, have him or her fire it up and let you give it a spin. Make sure ALL of the keys work (sticky drinks like soda can get under laptop keys and do bad things) including the shift functions.

Check the display carefully. Things like cracks or scratches are easy to see, but also look for spots of "dead" pixels that don't light up and spots of psychedelic colors where pressure was applied and broke a few diodes. Turning it at a bit of an angle can help here.

Make sure you see it up and running without the power supply plugged in. And make sure the power supply is the right power supply — have the seller plug it in so you can see if it's charging.

Check all of the ports. Bring an SD card and a USB mouse with you if you can. Of course, look at the whole package to see if there are any cracks, dents or other signs of damage. Chromebooks are designed to be portable and that means they often see some rough treatment banging around in a backpack or laptop bag. They're usually pretty tough, but we all know people who get careless with their stuff and no amount of toughening can withstand abuse. What's not as obvious