Best answer: At a minimum you'll want at least 1.5 Mbps to stream Disney+. However, if you want to get HD quality for your shows you are going to need 5 Mbps.

The need for speed

If you're like me, then you're anxiously awaiting the launch of Disney's streaming service, Disney+. There are so many franchises and stories that are under the Disney umbrella that it's hard not to be hyped. Not only will we get to rewatch all our favorites, but they will also get further explored through this service. Everything from Marvel to Star Wars, and of course Pixar, have got so much in store for us.

While we wait for Disney+ to go live on Nov. 12, in the U.S., Canada, and the Netherlands and Nov. 19 in Australia and New Zealand, we can make sure that all of our ducks are in a row to stream away when the day comes.

Part of that process is knowing what internet speed requirements are going to be necessary to use the service. While we don't have anything official from Disney just yet in terms of technical requirements, we can use what another top tier service does require to help us out. Netflix has a nice breakdown of the recommended speeds to get started streaming.

1.5 Mbps - This will get you very low-quality video (240p or 320p)

- This will get you very low-quality video (240p or 320p) 3.0 Mbps - Recommended for SD quality (480p)

- Recommended for SD quality (480p) 5.0 Mbps - Recommended for HD quality (1080p)

- Recommended for HD quality (1080p) 25 Mbps - Recommended for Ultra HD quality (4K)

On Netflix's chart there is an option for slower speeds than 1.5 Mbps at 0.5 Mbps, but that will make the media borderline unwatchable.

Can I improve my speeds?

Most of the time if you are at home or on Wi-Fi somewhere you'll get speeds high enough to get at least SD quality streaming. Aside from better speeds typically found via Wi-Fi, the signal is generally more stable, which keeps buffering to a minimum.

When Wi-Fi isn't available and you're pulling signals in on your mobile device to stream, you're going to want to be sure you're on LTE. While you may be able to get by with a strong 3G connection, you'll get lower quality video and far more stutters in your stream. If you seem to have a strong internet connection but there's still buffering, you can do a speed test through Fast and see what you are currently getting. You can also check with your internet service provider (ISP) to see what plan you are on and what speeds you can expect.

Again, these requirements are being pulled from what Netflix requires — not Disney+ — so these could change, but these will be a good benchmark to get started. While we do know a lot of what is coming with Disney+, there are a few technical aspects that aren't official, yet. We'll be sure to update you when we have more information.