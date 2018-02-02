Android P could be another Honeycomb, but in a good way.
Sometimes playing "what if?" can be fun, especially when there's a reasoning to whatever thing you've put together inside your head. I've had this half-crazy idea that Android P could be a release designed for big screen devices like convertibles, tablets, and Chromebooks. And as off-the-wall as that sounds, it wouldn't be the first time.
Android doesn't need a redesign, it needs tobe fixed for tablets and other big-screen devices.
Android Nougat saw a sizable change in features and design, but it's become obvious that Google is happy with the behavior and layout of Android's core interface. It's a good base layer, too. Companies like Samsung are free to alter the interface (within limits) and still have access to Google's services and cloud platform as a native Android device, but the design still works if an OEM decides not to change things up. That changes when you put Android on something with a bigger display.
The Pixelbook makes it clear that Chromebooks are now a mobile device akin to a tablet, Android will be a significant part of the interface and app platform going forward, and that Google saw they needed to provide the halo device for developers big and small to use if things are to get better on a big screen. Google as a services company only wants you on the internet and your eyeballs on their products, but Google as a mobile company has their own vision of how the future will be when it comes to the devices we use and how we will use them.
There is no longer any doubt that Google plans to do something with a new mobile operating system. That doesn't mean Android is going anywhere; Android isn't really the operating system as much as it is the application layer. There are a lot of people, myself included, who think Google plans to replace the core system that runs Android as we know it with something new that's easier to develop for and easier for hardware vendors to implement. Fuchsia isn't going to replace Android or Chrome, nor is it going to unify them. It's going to be the engine that powers them.
Set your wayback machines for 2011 and witness the, um, masterpiece that was Android Honeycomb on the Motorola Xoom.
OK, so Honeycomb was a mess and nobody ever wants to hear me say its name again. But what Honeycomb was is important here — a version of Android that was designed to help put the existing features onto a big screen in a better way. We may not have wanted a Honeycomb, but Android needed a Honeycomb. And now it needs another one.
That part of "Android" that may change with Fuchsia is the part that works the best, so there is plenty of work to do.
The low level "stuff", whether that means Chrome for Chromebooks and convertibles or Android proper for tablets and televisions, just works. In fact, it just works so well that the next big thing we expect to see from Fuschia has some big shoes to fill here. It's the interface and feature set that sucks on a big screen. We need some new APIs and tools that will let developers take advantage of all that real estate and some incentive for them to do it. Android P could be part of it, just like Android Honeycomb was.
It's all not as crazy as it sounds, and now I really hope it plays out this way.
Can we spell out precisely what are the issues with Android on tablets ? I'm not finding any, but maybe I'm an idiot ? I'd love to be enlightened.
On the contrary, I love Android's widgets, mouse support and other USB peripherals, frequently-present HDMI out, choice of excellent apps (esp. Firefox with full addons ie adblockers).
PS if it's apps, it's not an OS issue, and it isn't apps for most users: everyone around me is fine with available apps. Though I'm sure there are outliers.
I love my tablet and I use it more than my phone. Yes, the main issue isn't really OS related but google still need to be held accountable a little bit by not encouraging devs to make their apps to take advantage of bigger screen. Aside from that, Android tablets works really well and the only that I want to see some changes are the notification pane quick settings, its just awkward at the top.
I loved my Android tablet too, until it died, and I replaced it with a Chromebook (Samsung Chromebook Plus). Now, I kind of get why tablets are dying. Having all of the same features (Android app support) as the tablet (more or less), but a full laptop-like experience when you need it is AMAZING -- especially since this particular Chromebook was cheaper than most Android tablets! The only thing I really miss is Daydream (screensaver, not the VR thing... Google, reusing names is bad, m'kay?). My tablet, when not in direct use, had the task of being my bedside alarm clock. It lived in daydream mode, showing the weather and time. I'd love for my Chromebook to carry on the tradition, but without daydream support, it just really can't. Daydream support, or even a more "Windows-like" screensaver would be great... maybe you could call it "Night Mode." See... I can reuse names too! ;P Anyway, add some sort of screensaver to my Chromebook, and I'd lose all interest in Android tablets, forever.
All I want is a Samsung X foldable tablet and stylus with Chrome OS and integrated android app support.
My Chromebook does it all.. Acer R11 with Android support is all I need!! *just improve on more apps working and notification numbers on the app widgets and I'll be in heaven.....
I say.. OK? Perfect. And take the time to make oreo available for any flagship device sold in the past two years (at least last year), make a standard for how os will be released, when, and a standard for carriers that makes it simple without delay or Google finds a way to take carriers out of the equation. BEFORE ANY FURTHER OS FLAVORS FOR MOBILE.
Idk because I'm no expert, but maybe Google does the leg work and makes it where carriers integration/bloat/(whatever it is they do in between Google and my device) is something that is easily updated on its own outside of the os update. Maybe forcing the carriers to reduce some of the bloat and extras or at very least mandate its removable or updated by the playstore. Just give people the opportunity to use or remove these things and make them not interfere with the base os and security updates. I loathe now reading about new Android os versions coming. Because I can't get the newest version (I KNOW, buy a pixel/nexus etc..) nor can I get any information as to when I should expect any update. I have a lgv30+, no idea when I will have oreo or any other software updates from Google or LG. Back in the day with my HTC evo, I'd read about all the cool new things and improvements coming with a new android version. And then it would happen.. Now, lg, Samsung etc.. There are no guarantees because of how android is developed and pushed out and how the carriers deal with it.
I love Android. Enjoy my current device. But am I the only one who is really tired of these issues with Android? Sorry lol not meant for a rant or anything. Just wish this site would get back into doing a bit more digging and investigating the players in all of this and give us android enthusiasts some real good info on things we already don't know. Call LG, call Samsung, call a carrier and ask the questions that all of us want to know. I've learned that the android developers through sites like XDA are amazing and most of them find ways to squash bugs, get updates for older devices and tweak software to maximize hardware. So I have no doubt that the issues with Android that most of the readers here have, could greatly be fixed and a better strategy going forward could be implemented, if of course we could get all these people (Google, manufacturers and carriers) on the same dam page and listen to the developers who already fix most of their created problems.
Lol. I have no idea if any of that made any sense. But hopefully someone understands what I'm getting at.
I say do it, I’m very pleased with 8.1, especially since Treble is a requirement to release a device with Android Oreo, quite a bit more pleased than with iOS 11, Lol.
I’ve got no problem with a pause at 8.1 on the mobile front to bring on the second iteration of HoneyComb.
Hell, who knows, maybe some of the phone manufacturers could actually catch the F’ck up on software, if they actually have any interest in doing so.
Great article Jerry, thanks.
I like the picture of the Motorola Zoom, "Official F1 App Coming For Android!" The F1 Governing Body knows how to deal with Cheaters!
Why would Google go through the effort redesign Android for tablets and PCs when Chrome OS has already been designed for PCs and now redesigned for tablets? By having Android tablets and laptops compete with Chrome ones, they will be creating marketing confusion and splitting their base. Not just that, but Google is also building the composable Fuchsia OS to solve the problem of not being able to use your phone as a Chrome OS PC. You insist that these composers will just be available on Android and Chrome OS but you have to understand that these composers are no longer compatible with Android and Chrome OS because there's new dependencies on the Fuchsia OS that doesn't allow them to operate on those platforms. There's no reason to make a desktop version of Android that will not even last 2 years not to mention we are getting a properly designed tablet/desktop OS like how Windows 10 was in 2015 in these two years that we have to wait for Fuchsia.