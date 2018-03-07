A little over a week ago, we were able to lay our eyes on leaked hands-on images for the Huawei P20 and P20 Lite. These early images gave us a decent idea of what to expect, but now that renders of the entire P20 series has leaked, there's hardly anything that's left to the imagination. These renders come courtesy of Evan Blass, and without further ado, here's what we're working with. Huawei P20

Huawei will release three phones in its P20 series, and the one that's placed in the middle is the regular Huawei P20. The phone will come equipped with dual cameras on the back, a glass back with a metal frame, and – of course – a notch on the front of the screen that houses the front-facing camera and a couple sensors. There is a decently-sized chin at the bottom of the screen, but unlike some phones we saw at MWC 2018, Huawei makes use of this chin by adding a front-facing fingerprint sensor to it. Huawei P20 Lite

The P20 Lite looks very similar to the P20, but there are a couple key differences to point out. We still have a glass back with dual rear cameras, but the fingerprint sensor has been moved to the back. Moving to the front of the phone, we have a slightly larger notch and Huawei branding on the chin. It's not as elegant-looking as the P20, but considering the P20 Lite should have a much more affordable price-tag, there's not too much to complain about here. Huawei P20 Pro