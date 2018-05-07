IFTTT is an awesome service that lets smart things talk to other smart things. Even if the two smart things don't speak the same language!

Think of the service as a sort of messenger. Maybe you would tell your little brother or sister to go ask mom something when you were kids; IFTTT is like your little brother or sister and will carry a message from one thing to another and talk to both in a way they can understand. The magic behind it is super complicated and sometimes building a recipe that gets things working together can be, too. But because not every smart gadget supports every home assistant or smart hub, it's often the only way to get things working.

The best part is that a lot of companies build products that will work with the IFTTT service. You have the names you know, like Amazon, Google, LG, or Samsung as well as ones you've never heard of before. And just about every type of gadget is supported, from Wi-Fi routers to tea kettles, as well as the services that run on gadgets like Gmail or Cortana. Yes, you can use IFTTT to boil tea every time you get an email if you want.

Anyhoo, you know what would be helpful right here? A list of the hardware companies that make IFTTT-compatible devices. A long list.

Appliances