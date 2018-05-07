IFTTT is an awesome service that lets smart things talk to other smart things. Even if the two smart things don't speak the same language!
Think of the service as a sort of messenger. Maybe you would tell your little brother or sister to go ask mom something when you were kids; IFTTT is like your little brother or sister and will carry a message from one thing to another and talk to both in a way they can understand. The magic behind it is super complicated and sometimes building a recipe that gets things working together can be, too. But because not every smart gadget supports every home assistant or smart hub, it's often the only way to get things working.
More: How to connect Google Home and IFTTT to do amazing things with your connected tech
The best part is that a lot of companies build products that will work with the IFTTT service. You have the names you know, like Amazon, Google, LG, or Samsung as well as ones you've never heard of before. And just about every type of gadget is supported, from Wi-Fi routers to tea kettles, as well as the services that run on gadgets like Gmail or Cortana. Yes, you can use IFTTT to boil tea every time you get an email if you want.
Anyhoo, you know what would be helpful right here? A list of the hardware companies that make IFTTT-compatible devices. A long list.
Appliances
- Appkettle
- GE Appliances
- Bosch/Siemens Home Connect devices
- Roomba
- LG appliances
- Liebherr Refrigerators
- Meross smart plugs and lamps
- Neato vacuums
- Samsung appliances
- Smarter Kettles
- Wemo
- Whirlpool appliances
- Wink enabled smart gadgets
- iBaby monitors
- Hunter Douglas PowerView blinds
- Link Shades
- Atmoph digital windows
- Glance clocks
Automobiles and accessories
- Automatic ODB readers
- BMW vehilces
- Tesla S, Tesla X, Tesla Model 3 (EVE support)
Electronic components for DIY projects
- Adafruit
- Bixi
- Bttn
- Chiekoo Bell
- Clova
- coqon
- Everynet
- Flic
- GraspIO
- littleBits
- Logitech Pop
- Levitron
- MESH
- Microbot
- NIU
- Thinga
- Wemo
Environmental control and home monitoring
- Abode
- Acer
- AirPatrol
- Airthings
- Amarr
- Ambi
- Angelcam
- Arlo
- August
- Aura
- Awair
- bHome
- Blueair
- BOND
- Camio
- Circle
- Concierge
- Somfy
- D-Link
- Daikin
- Danalock
- ecobee
- Eight
- EZVIZ
- Foobot
- Fortinet
- Garadget
- Garageio
- Genius
- GetSafe
- Gogogate
- Guardzilla
- Halo Smart Labs
- Heatmiser
- Hive
- Homeboy
- Honeywell
- hugOne
- IntesisHome
- iSecurity
- Ivideon
- iZone
- Kevo
- Lechange
- lockitron
- Leeo
- LightwaveRF
- Manything
- Melissa
- MiGo
- Minut
- NanoGW
- Nature Remo
- Nefit
- Nest
- Netatamo
- Nibe
- Nice
- Nightingale
- Nokia
- Nuki
- Oco Camera
- OhmConnect
- Piper
- Ring
- Safetrek
- Roost
- Scout
- Sense
- Sensibo
- Skybell
- SmarTap
- Spotcam
- sRemo
- tado
- ThermoSmart
- uHoo
- vSMART
- VowKam
- WallyHome
- Warmup
- Wattio
- Wiser
- Zeeq
Lawn and Garden
- Edyn
- GreenIQ
- iDrate
- MIYO
- Rachio
- RainMachine
- Skydrop
- Yardian
Wearables
- Fitbit
- Google Glass
- Misfit
- Nex
- Nokia
- Oticon
- PAVLOK
- Sphero
- Jawbone
- Withings
Lighting
- ELA
- Flux
- Hive
- iLight
- ilumi
- LIFX
- LightwaveRF
- Lutron
- MagicHue
- MagicLight
- Leviton
- Nanoleaf
- Noon
- Philips
- Plum
- Smartika
- Stack
- TP-Link
- Wemo
- Wiz
- Yeelight
Wireless routers and smart hubs
- Almond
- Amdocs
- ASUS
- B&O
- Blink
- CNCT
- Cogtai
- D-Link
- Das
- DigitalSTROM
- Energenie
- EWelink
- Futurehome
- Gideon
- Google OnHub / Google-Wifi
- Greenwave
- HP
- Hager IOT
- Harmony
- Home Assistant
- Home8
- HomeSeer
- Homey
- Hubitat
- iHome
- IO.e
- Life360
- Lynx
- matrixIO
- microbees
- Moni.ai
- Moodoo
- Mosaic
- Nexia
- Nexx Garage
- nomos
- Optus Smart Living
- Pert
- Prota
- Qblinks
- Sen.se Mother
- SkylinkNet
- Smartlife
- SmartThings
- Sowee
- Switchbot
- TaHoma
- tecla
- Telia Zone
- Telldus
- TP-Link
- tracMo
- TurnTouch
- Wattio
- Wink
- Wiser
- Viva
- Z-Ware
Assorted "stuff"
- Whistle Pet Trackers
- iota labs Tags
- Pebblebee tags
- Ticatag
- Weatherflow
- Anymote remotes
- Comcast boxes
- TiVo
Voice Assistants
- Amazon Alexa
- Cortana
- Google Assistant
- Invoxia Triby
- Jibo
This article is up-to-date as of May, 2018. Partners are subject to change, and we'll do our best to keep this list updated regularly.