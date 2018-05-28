The further away from "stock" Android your phone is the more likely this becomes. The current Android P beta for the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, for example, looks more like the software on the Pixel 2 than it does on what was shipped with the phone. When Xiaomi builds their Android P, it will have a slew of changes that they feel add value to their product over the bare Android code. Changes often make old data unusable and if that's the case you'll need to factory reset your phone during the installation. We've asked the manufacturers about this and since this is early in the life of the Android P beta we don't have many details. Once the final version becomes available for your phone there will be full instructions and any relevant information provided by each company. Going back to something stable If you decide to stop being part of the beta testing and want to go back to the software that shipped with your phone, you'll definitely need to factory reset. Android versions are rarely backwards compatible and moving back from P to any other current version is no exception. More: Android P issue tracker: The biggest bugs and problems This will require a manual installation using the same process as installing the beta originally did. Be sure to read and follow the directions from the company that made your phone very carefully. And never be afraid to contact support! Technically this is unsupported beta software, but the engineers who built and designed your phone will want to know what types of problems users see in the transition to the beta as well as problems encountered going back. All of these companies want you to be happy using their products and keep you as a customer. We were warned

We had some internal discussion about all of this. That's what we do here because we don't just write about Android — we're enthusiasts as well. Every manufacturer involved in the Android P beta has a responsibility to provide everything you need to install and use it, as well as everything needed to go back to factory software. Problems or bugs that make this more difficult must be addressed by the individual company right away. But we shoulder a bit of responsibility, too. Be sure to read all the warnings about using the Android P beta, and be ready for the things you're warned about to happen to you. You definitely need to be aware of what you're getting into here. In the end, the people most likely to participate in any Android P beta are well aware of the risks and have a general idea about manual installation of Android. Factory resetting your phone sucks, but it's also a big part of testing new versions and has always been. Be sure to back up everything you can and keep your backups current just in case you need them.