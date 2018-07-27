We're expecting big things from Samsung next month in the form of the Galaxy Watch , but until then, the Gear S3 and Gear Sport remain as two of the best smartwatches money can buy.

Both wearables run Samsung's own Tizen OS, and while the developer support for it isn't quite as strong as what's available with Wear OS, there are still plenty of apps that make the Gear S3 and Gear Sport much more functional than they are out of the box.

We recently decided to check in with our forum users to see which apps they're loving right now, and this is what they had to say.