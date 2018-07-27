We're expecting big things from Samsung next month in the form of the Galaxy Watch, but until then, the Gear S3 and Gear Sport remain as two of the best smartwatches money can buy.

Both wearables run Samsung's own Tizen OS, and while the developer support for it isn't quite as strong as what's available with Wear OS, there are still plenty of apps that make the Gear S3 and Gear Sport much more functional than they are out of the box.

We recently decided to check in with our forum users to see which apps they're loving right now, and this is what they had to say.

11B1P

Text messaging, calculator, stopwatch, timer. If you work out, take a look at Skimble in the Gear store. The app for your phone has a companion app for your S3. Start a workout on your phone and open the app on your watch and you can follow along with your watch. If you have ear buds in, your coach will tell you each step of the way what to do next.

Harplayr

I love Taylormade My Round Pro for golf and Radar for seeing the weather radar when I'm cycling

MarineDawg

I would have to say aside from notifications; timer, weather, music player, and the workout function in SHealth. All stock apps but these are the ones I use at least once a day.

NYCMetsPDX

Definitely enjoy having Pear Sports, Gear Navigator and Radar on the watch, all are great third party apps I use frequently.

Now we want to hear from you! What are your favorite apps for the Gear S3/Gear Sport?

