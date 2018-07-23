The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ are still two of the best-looking phones you can buy, but as much as we love their good looks, they're far from the most durable gadgets ever made.

Samsung's use of curved glass for the Infinity Display looks fantastic, but if you drop either handset just right, it could shatter in the blink of an eye. Thankfully, there are a number of screen protectors that can help you avoid this and smaller, more cosmetic scratches.

If you need some help deciding which Galaxy S9/S9+ screen protector to get, here's what the Android Central forum community recommends picking up.

jerrycau123

On my Samsung galaxy s9 plus, I use Zagg glass screen protector ( expensive)...but gives Great protection! I use Speck cases, great protection with stylish cases!...I was told that Tech 21 cases give great protection?

Denisew 1972

Whitestone dome! the best! Is easy to install, don't let it intimidate you and you can not tell its there at all! Mines lasted months so far, still like new! Expensive, but totally worth it!

rjack22

I recommend amFilm Glass screen protector. I have had it one since March 12 and it still looks brand new. No issues whatsoever. Here is a link: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B079Y9H3XT/ref=oh_aui_detailpage_o02_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1

Now, we want to hear from you! What screen protector are you using for your Galaxy S9/S9+?

Join the conversation in the forums!

