The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ are still two of the best-looking phones you can buy, but as much as we love their good looks, they're far from the most durable gadgets ever made.

Samsung's use of curved glass for the Infinity Display looks fantastic, but if you drop either handset just right, it could shatter in the blink of an eye. Thankfully, there are a number of screen protectors that can help you avoid this and smaller, more cosmetic scratches.

If you need some help deciding which Galaxy S9/S9+ screen protector to get, here's what the Android Central forum community recommends picking up.