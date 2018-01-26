We don't know specs, release date, or price, but this is definitely a tablet running Chrome OS.

When Google released the Pixelbook last fall, the company proved that Chrome OS can be an excellent operating system whether you want to use it in the fashion of a laptop or tablet. There have been plenty of 2-in-1 Chromebooks that allow you to use Chrome OS in both fashions, but it looks like Acer is working on the world's first standalone Chrome OS tablet.

During the BETT convention in London this week, one user on Twitter snapped and shared (the tweet has since been deleted) a picture of a tablet from Acer. That might not sound exciting at first, but that quickly changes when you take a look at what's on the screen – Chrome OS.

This marks the first time we've ever seen a tablet in the real-world that's natively running Chrome OS instead of Android, and while Acer wasn't publically showing the tablet at BETT, it's apparent that this is something the company is working on.

The ability to run Android apps makes Chrome OS a much more viable tablet option than it was just a few years ago, and features like being able to run multiple apps side-by-side even make it possible to get some real productivity work done.

We aren't sure when this tablet will be released or how much it'll cost, but even so, I'd bet that 2018 is the year a Chrome OS tablet finally comes to market.

