A Raspberry Pi is a sensitive electronic device. We tend to forget that when we're making all sorts of things or even just making lights blink, but it's a computer and subject to the same dangers as any other computer. Putting it inside a case is a must! Here are a few of the top recommended cases to put your Raspberry Pi 3 B+ in to keep things from shorting out.

Heat Sink

Flirc Raspberry Pi Case

The Flirc Raspberry Pi case not only looks good but is a great heatsink, too. Built from solid aluminum with its own thermal pad integrated, this case is an excellent supplemental cooling solution.

$16 at Amazon

Active cooling

Miuzei Rapsberry Pi 3 Model B+ Case

Your Raspberry Pi can get hot when you're playing games or streaming HD video. This case from Miuzei was built to keep things cool, even if you've put your entire setup under the TV or inside a media cabinet.

$11 at Amazon

Crystal clear

KuGi PC protective case

If you want an inexpensive option that still protects your Raspberry Pi and looks great, this crystal clear case from KuGi fits the bill. It even comes with two heatsinks should you need them!

$8 at Amazon

Things just got serious

iUniker Raspberry Pi Cluster Case

If you're working on a project that needs multiple Raspberry Pi boards, this 4-stack cluster case from iUniker supports the new 3 B+, and it comes with heat sinks and a cooling fan. That's hardcore.

$25 at Amazon

The OG

Raspberry Pi Foundation Case

This Raspberry Pi case was designed by the Raspberry Pi foundation to fit the exact specifications of the Pi 3 B+. It's solid, easy to assemble and the red/white look is a nice touch.

$10 at Amazon

Lego!

Building Block Compatible SmartiPi case

You can build your own case out of Lego bricks, but this kit from SmartPi also includes a Raspberry Pi Camera case and a GoPro mount. That takes a Lego enclosure to the next level.

$18 at Amazon

No Frills

Sunfounder ABS case

Sunfounder has been making quality Raspberry Pi accessories for years, and its no-frills ABS case protects without trying too hard to do anything else.

$7 at Amazon

Princess in another castle

Kintaro Super Kuma 9000

If you're building a retro-gaming console with your Raspberry Pi, you need the right case. This SNES-inspired case from Kintaro is the right case and fits your raspberry Pi perfectly.

$21 at Amazon

All-in-one

Neego Case with official 7-inch Raspberry Pi LCD

The Raspberry Pi Foundation makes a 7-inch LCD designed for the Raspberry Pi 3 B+, and you'll find it in the box with this all-in-one case from Neego. Includes everything you need plus a high-demand power supply.

$90 at Amazon

As you can see, there is a case for your Raspberry Pi that completes the look of any project. Keeping things protected might be the primary goal, but you can't deny the appeal of having things look great, too! I'm partial to the Miuzei Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ Case because I like knowing active cooling is there if I need it. And if I don't, I can omit it by unplugging one wire.

No matter what you're looking for, one of these cases should fit right in.

