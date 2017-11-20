There are a lot of email apps to choose from, but these are the top ones our forum users recommend.
As popular as instant messaging services like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger are, there will always be a time and place in which old-school email rains supreme. Email still has its place for both personal and professional use, and over the years we've seen a lot of really great email clients hit the scene.
One of our forum users recently announced that they were unsure of which one to download after moving from iOS to Android, and these are a few of the options that were recommended.
mschmiechen11-19-2017 10:35 AM“
I use BlackBerry HUB.Reply
raqball11-19-2017 10:55 AM“
I just use the gmail app and add my external accounts there. Works great.Reply
bhatech11-19-2017 11:11 AM“
I use Inbox for my personal gmail account and Outlook app for work office 365 email.Reply
bkrickles11-19-2017 02:23 PM“
I have all 4 of my email accounts run through BlueMail and definitely no battery drain. All 4 pushing email with 1 account an exchange account. Very customizable and smooth. Definitely recommendReply
Now, we pass the question on to you – What's your favorite email app?
Nine!
The best for me, since it connects to everything...
Same, works perfectly.
Nine is the best in my opinion
Gmail
Outlook for personal and school, Gmail second because I have to have one 🙄 "junk mail"
Outlook For Android FTW.
Microsoft makes great software.
Inbox by Gmail.
One a side note,..Does the Gmail Icon look like Speed Racer's Mac 5 hood to anyone else?
Lol. My favorite show as a kid. Racer X was the man.
Now that you mention it ... Yes!
4 Accounts on Aqua Mail. Can control notifications per account so I can turn off work accounts in the evening and weekends.
Sometimes it pays to read the comments! I never gave Aqua Mail a longer look. After reading your comment I downloaded and played with it. Ended up buying full version and dumped Gmail client. 👍😁
Gmail. I work from home. I use Primary for work related stuff and Social for the rest. I get virtually no spam but any I do get gets correctly filtered to the spam folder.
BlackBerry Hub, here. I like dealing with all my email accounts, social accounts, hangouts, sms/mms in one location. Works great on my S8+.
Blackberry Hub for me as well.
Outlook, because I actually do work.
Gmail, 1 for business and 1 for non business!
Email APP - BlueMail
Email service - Outlook.
I really enjoy using Inbox as it also can handle my gmx account in addition. however I'm not very happy with the GMAIL app in combination with managing hotmail inside.
Inbox by Gmail - love how the mail is organized
Gmail always does what I need it to.
I have tried many, but the one I continually return to is Mailwise. Beats Nine by a country mile for the Exchange support I need for my work email and includes support for most, if not all other email providers.
Google Inbox
Blue Mail
Nine.
To my great surprise, I'm using Outlook as a central email client for my 5 email accounts (on Hotmail, Yahoo, and gMail). It works just as well as the rest (I've also used AOSP, gmail, K9 and my OEM's in the past), but the UI is just a bit nicer and cleaner. In particular, it lets me customize the 2 swipe gestures. Main drawback: no dark mode, and the widget uses a font that's a bit too large on my huge mobile.
Check out blue mail, you can customize 3 right swipe and 3 left swipe gestures, and it has a dark mode . .
TypeApp, I'm also trying Edison Mail to see how it compares. I have multiple accounts on both.
Well of course i have gmail because. However i really dont use it for much. I just load my Outlook mail on the stock android client. Works well enough at least for my purposes.
Recently switched from TypeApp to Aqua Mail. Had to switch because TypeApp started using too much battery. TypeApp used 7% battery vs AquaMail 2% battery just being installed with same settings. Pretty happy with Aqua Mail. These two have the customization available that Gmail, Inbox, Outlook, etc. don't have.
Was using Blackberry Hub. However it is not handling Gmail very well after the last update. I am not getting filed/labeled emails that bypass the inbox on time. Having to use Gmail app for Gmail and hub for everything else. However I will check out inbox and blue mail. I have used outlook app and it was good. However, it didn't work well with labeled Gmail emails. I wish Google would update Gmail to make it easier to folder/label sync and just a few more things to make it just a bit more user friendly.
Google Inbox. I love snoozing emails and all that.
Nine
Email app is the most feature rich on Android. It also allows me to set my company security policy to the app only and not impact my phone.
Outlook
For my personal email.
BlackBerry Hub is awesome! Definitely recommend 👌
Gmail app. I love how everything is organised in to Primary, Social, Promotions, Updates the same as on the desktop so I only see the important emails that come through unless I specifically go in to the other tabs. Nothing else seems to do this without setting up filters and rules.
I'm using Outlook for my Gmail email. Email, calendar, online files, and contacts all in 1 place.
Inbox for the Gmail account (gotta have those reminders and snoozing) and Gmail for everything else. Works like a charm for me
Aquamail. For me, the gmail app is still missing several fundamental features (mark as read from notification) after all this time. And aquamail seems to be the only app that recognizes when you mark an email as read on other devices and dismisses the notification automatically. This is a must.
Outlook and Gmail