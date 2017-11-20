There are a lot of email apps to choose from, but these are the top ones our forum users recommend.

As popular as instant messaging services like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger are, there will always be a time and place in which old-school email rains supreme. Email still has its place for both personal and professional use, and over the years we've seen a lot of really great email clients hit the scene.

One of our forum users recently announced that they were unsure of which one to download after moving from iOS to Android, and these are a few of the options that were recommended.

mschmiechen 11-19-2017 10:35 AM “ I use BlackBerry HUB. Reply

raqball 11-19-2017 10:55 AM “ I just use the gmail app and add my external accounts there. Works great. Reply

bhatech 11-19-2017 11:11 AM “ I use Inbox for my personal gmail account and Outlook app for work office 365 email. Reply

bkrickles 11-19-2017 02:23 PM “ I have all 4 of my email accounts run through BlueMail and definitely no battery drain. All 4 pushing email with 1 account an exchange account. Very customizable and smooth. Definitely recommend Reply

Now, we pass the question on to you – What's your favorite email app?

Join the conversation in the forums!