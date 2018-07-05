Dual SIM connectivity is a must-have in Asian markets, particularly India, where cellular plans are extremely affordable. The arrival of Jio has catalyzed the market like never before, with the entire industry reducing rates to stay competitive. For instance, my Airtel plan currently costs ₹499 ($7.30) for three months, and I get 2GB of 4G data per day, unlimited calls, and 100 texts a day. That comes out to ₹166 per month ($2.4) for 60GB of 4G data.

Jio is just as affordable, with the carrier offering 1.5GB of 4G data per day, 100 daily texts, and unlimited calls for 3 months at just ₹449 ($6.55). The carrier also includes free subscription to its slate of digital content services with each plan.

I used cellular plans as the preface of this story as it gives context into the current state of the Indian telecommunications sector, and it also allows me to segue into the crux of the post: dual SIM connectivity.

With the country offering some of the lowest cellular data rates anywhere in the world, dual SIM usage has skyrocketed over the course of the last year, particularly following the launch of Jio. The carrier gave away free data for the first six months of operation in a bid to attract customers, and the strategy worked: Jio now has over 190 million subscribers, and is the world's largest data network.