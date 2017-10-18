The Pixel 2's got some issues.

Let's talk about the Pixel 2. It's Google's latest flagship for 2017, and there's a lot to like about it. The Pixel 2 has an industry-leading camera, top-notch performance, rock solid battery life, and some of the best software you'll find on any Android phone to date. We could go on and on here, but listing the positives about Google's Pixel 2 is easy.

Something that's not so easy? Admitting it has issues. Despite the Pixel 2 arguably being the best Android phone on the market, that's not to say it's without its own set of quirks.

Both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL share a few drawbacks compared to other flagships that are available, and our forum users have been quick to point them out.

Wiley_11 10-16-2017 09:15 PM “ Lack of wireless charging. Reply

dov1978 10-17-2017 07:15 AM “ No wireless charging No dark mode/theming Poor manual camera settings No 2nd camera (portrait mode should suffice) Sure they're minor issues but they'll probably become more and more frustrating over time. Reply

Along with these complaints, there are quite a few people that also have some issues with the Pixel 2 XL specifically.

erojas388 10-18-2017 05:50 AM “ Just cancelled my 2 xl pre-order. Sucks because I really like the phone but I just could not get used to that screen. I tried 2 display models and 1 retail and there is no difference whatsoever. It feels like a downgrade from my u11. If the screen doesn't matter to you then you'll be getting a great phone. Unfortunately I just cannot spend $1000 on a phone that has a screen that looks identical... Reply

cyndie1030 10-16-2017 08:37 PM “ I changed my order from a 2 XL to the regular 2 because of the posts from folks looking at them in the Verizon store and saying they looked weird, felt top heavy, flimsy feel, washed-out screen (saw photos of that), and then I started noticing how the rounded screen looked weird where it met the edges. I think I'll be happy with the 2. Great screen, same pure Android experience and great camera. Reply

quelquehomme 10-16-2017 08:48 PM “ Lack of wireless charging and the 2:1 display. Reply

We know not everyone has gotten a chance to go hands-on with the Pixel 2 just yet, but whether you have or haven't, we want to know – what don't you like about the Pixel 2/Pixel 2 XL?

Join the conversation in the forums!