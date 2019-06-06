Best answer: The ECG in the Withings Move ECG enables users to take an on-demand electrocardiogram right from their watch. This test records your heart's electrical activity, which can determine if you're experiencing an irregularity that could lead to something more serious.

The good news is that Withings Move ECG can help. This watch has three electrodes that can take an on-demand measurement for you. All you have to do is place your hand on the ring surrounding your watch for 20 seconds when you're experiencing shortness of breath or palpitations. You'll notice that your ECG signal will instantly appear in the Health Mate app on your smartphone. It will alert you to an irregularity and let you know if you need to consult a specialist. If necessary, the records can even be sent to your doctor.

An electrocardiogram (ECG) records your heart's electrical activity and can detect when your heartbeat is irregular. This type of irregularity is often be caused by atrial fibrillation or AFib, which is the most common heart rhythm disorder. Unfortunately, it can be challenging to diagnose because irregular heartbeat episodes don't always occur when you're at the doctor's office having a test.

If you've mostly been focused on activity tracking, you might be scratching your head and wondering why you'd need an ECG heart monitor in the first place. Anyone who's concerned with the bigger picture when it comes to their overall health would benefit from this feature. More specifically, it's great for those who have already had symptoms that point to heart-based health problems. If you experience chest pain, shortness of breath, dizziness, rapid pulse, or heart palpitations, this could be a worthwhile investment.

Looking ahead

Most fitness enthusiasts already know that regular activity can have a positive impact on heart health, which is why the Withings Move ECG comes with several other tracking features to get you moving. You can expect a year of battery life, water-resistance up to 50 meters, automatic activity tracking, connected GPS when paired with your smartphone, and an altimeter to track floors climbed.

If you're getting excited about the Withings Move ECG and all it has to offer, you're not alone. Earlier this year, it was estimated the the watch would be released by the end of Q2 2019. Summer is fast approaching and there is still no sign of this bad boy. The company's website states that the Move ECG is currently under review to be FDA/CE cleared, which would explain the hold up. A feature this important needs to be just right before hitting the shelves. If we had to guess, it'll be well worth the wait.