Voice-activated home assistants like Amazon's Alexa and Google's Assistant are some of the most exciting "new" tech to appear in a very long time. It's not what they can do, but how they do it that makes them so very different than anything that came before them. Saying "Hey Google do that thing" is reminiscent of 1980's sci-fi where people talked to their home and magical things were done and as they become more useful they will also become more popular. This technology isn't just a fad.

There's also a growing concern about a single phrase you'll often hear when discussing the tech, regardless of which company is using it: Always Listening. Reactions range from "I don't care I'm not doing anything wrong" to "Can that thing hear me poop?" and confusion follows because the companies that make use of this tech don't really bother to explain what Always Listening really means. Let's talk about what an Echo or Google Home can hear, when it can hear it and what we should do about it.

The hotword

Your Echo or Google Home was designed to do three things: look good, house a microphone, and be able to provide feedback. Those are listed in order of importance, too. If it doesn't look good you won't have it sitting on the counter or end table, if the mic isn't positioned so it can pick up your voice it won't be able to do anything, and you need to be able to see or hear the results of any request.

What they aren't designed to do is crunch a lot of data. There are no miniature super-computers hidden inside your home assistant and unicorns are too big to fit so actual magic can't be happening in there. Instead it can forward your request along to a place that does have super-computers (but not unicorns) and it knows to do this because there's enough processing power to react to a hotword.

The words "OK Google" or "Alexa" act as a switch as far as your home assistant is concerned.

The microphone in an Echo or Google Home is always active unless you physically turn it off. That means it's constantly processing the things it can hear, but it doesn't do anything until it catches the hotword because it can't. It has no idea what to do when it hears anything else. These microphones are pretty sensitive, too. If you have a home assistant try seeing how far away it can catch you saying the hotword or how easy it is to say a thing that sounds enough like the hotword to cause it to react. Your Google home or Echo can hear you in the bathroom or the bedroom even if it's not there keeping you company while doing bathroom and bedroom things.