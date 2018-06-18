There are a lot of reasons people buy Samsung's Galaxy Note phones. The screens are big, batteries are long-lasting, and the cameras are usually top-notch. However, above-all-else, the main reason the Note continues to stand on its own is thanks to the S Pen.

No other smartphone offers a stylus that's as feature-rich and polished compared to the S Pen, and whether you need to jot down a quick note or are in a mood for doodling, the S Pen is up to just about whatever you throw at it.

Samsung adds new features to S Pen all the time, and so many functions readily at your disposal, we decided to check in with our AC forum users to see what S Pen features they use the most. Here's what they had to say!

tatootie67

I work in construction and we use OneDrive alot for our blueprints. One of my favorite uses is I am able to draw on blueprints, or choose a small section and send it to others to use out in the field. Everyone carries smartphones these days. We can't afford to get our paper copies dirty or have one for every worker. This way everyone has the info they need. Or if I need to send...

Reply
andytiedye

I use the S-Pen for everything, including text input via handwriting recognition.

Reply
Chromium 4

I use it for translating foreign text, scrolling, texting, animated GIFS and Live Messages, taking notes at meetings and trainings.

Reply
jsigmo

Along with the uses mentioned above, I sometimes use it to set the insertion point when trying to edit text because I just can't get the cursor to go where I want it to be using my finger. Sometimes using a fingertip to position a cursor amongst tiny text is like performing brain surgery using a backhoe.

Reply

If you've got a Galaxy Note handset, we'd love to know — How do you use the S Pen?

Join the conversation in the forums!

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Main

Verizon AT&T T-Mobile Sprint Best Buy