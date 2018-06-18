There are a lot of reasons people buy Samsung's Galaxy Note phones. The screens are big, batteries are long-lasting, and the cameras are usually top-notch. However, above-all-else, the main reason the Note continues to stand on its own is thanks to the S Pen.

No other smartphone offers a stylus that's as feature-rich and polished compared to the S Pen, and whether you need to jot down a quick note or are in a mood for doodling, the S Pen is up to just about whatever you throw at it.

Samsung adds new features to S Pen all the time, and so many functions readily at your disposal, we decided to check in with our AC forum users to see what S Pen features they use the most. Here's what they had to say!