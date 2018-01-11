There's a lot of hope for the InvisibleShield Glass Curve Elite.
During CES 2018, Zagg announced its latest attempt at making a screen protector for curved displays with the InvisibleShield Glass Curve Elite. Unlike past attempts from Zagg and other companies, the Glass Curve Elite has a strong adhesive along the entire surface to prevent poor touch responsiveness and ugly halo effects.
The screen protector isn't cheap at $50 a pop, but even so, most of our forum users seem quite interested in giving it a shot. Here's what some of them had to say.
Relletti01-09-2018 08:12 PM“
Nice. If it does really stick to they note 8 and doesn't collect dust around the edges, I'll get it.Reply
tekjunkie2801-09-2018 09:32 PM“
$50 isn't bad when it has lifetime warranty and they actually work. I have used these for 9months+ and they have excellent customer service. I'd like to see $35-40 but 50 isn't horrible but I also wouldn't pay a dime more.Reply
LuvULongTime01-09-2018 11:06 PM“
Looks promising. Hopefully it works as advertised.Reply
Joshua_Muldoon01-10-2018 02:27 PM“
Ok, you all talked me into it, I'll be buying one soon (today or tomorrow)Reply
Now, we'd like to pass the question on to you – What are your first impressions of the Zagg InvisibleShield Glass Curve Elite?
Reader comments
What do you think about Zagg's new screen protector for curved displays?
It would be more helpful if we got first impressions from someone who actually used one.
$50 is insane. If that's the price you have to pay for a screen protector that actually works on the S8, etc., then so be it, but $7.95 for a 2-pack is typically what you'll pay on Amazon for glass screen protectors.
I think it isn't fair that they don't have this product available for the Pixel 2 XL! Seriously, I hope this is the product that finally works for people with these curved displays. It would have been better if OEMs didn't do this to the display from the beginning. I guess we have to blame Samsung for this.
I can't see myself paying $50 for a screen protector on a phone that I won't have for more than a year or two. But I can't speak for everyone else, that's just me.
I feel bad for all the people who wasted $50 for earlier versions of the glass screen protectors. They were just absolute trash. They only had adhesive along the edges, causing touch response issues. Hopefully these new ones will actually work.
Yeah, that happened to me. I was mad!
Overpriced for a screen protector, an iPhone 6 screen I replaced for 70$
This isn't for the iPhone 6. This is for the S8 snd Note 8. The Note 8 screen costs almost $300 to replace.
I use the Spigen Neoflex screen protector on my S8. It's a flexible TPU, not glass, but I really like the feel of it and after three months I can't see any scratches on it at all due to the "self-healing" properties. The cover was a bit tricky to put on and requires some patience, but it's been very worth the CDN$14 I spent on it.