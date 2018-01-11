There's a lot of hope for the InvisibleShield Glass Curve Elite.

During CES 2018, Zagg announced its latest attempt at making a screen protector for curved displays with the InvisibleShield Glass Curve Elite. Unlike past attempts from Zagg and other companies, the Glass Curve Elite has a strong adhesive along the entire surface to prevent poor touch responsiveness and ugly halo effects.

The screen protector isn't cheap at $50 a pop, but even so, most of our forum users seem quite interested in giving it a shot. Here's what some of them had to say.

Relletti 01-09-2018 08:12 PM “ Nice. If it does really stick to they note 8 and doesn't collect dust around the edges, I'll get it. Reply

tekjunkie28 01-09-2018 09:32 PM “ $50 isn't bad when it has lifetime warranty and they actually work. I have used these for 9months+ and they have excellent customer service. I'd like to see $35-40 but 50 isn't horrible but I also wouldn't pay a dime more. Reply

LuvULongTime 01-09-2018 11:06 PM “ Looks promising. Hopefully it works as advertised. Reply

Joshua_Muldoon 01-10-2018 02:27 PM “ Ok, you all talked me into it, I'll be buying one soon (today or tomorrow) Reply

Now, we'd like to pass the question on to you – What are your first impressions of the Zagg InvisibleShield Glass Curve Elite?

Join the conversation in the forums!