On Sunday, April 29, 2018, T-Mobile and Sprint announced that they had finally come to agreeable terms and will be joining forces as a single company. Rumors regarding a merger between these two carriers have been floating around for years, but no one thought it would ever happen.
Now that we're officially living in a T-Mobile + Sprint world, the wireless industry in the United States will likely be changing a lot over the coming months and years. It's still unclear if those changes will be for better or worse for consumers, but in the meantime, our Android Central forum users have plenty to say on the matter.
Here are some of the initial reactions to the merger announcement.
Even though we're still in the very early days of this deal, we'd love to hear from you – What are your thoughts on the T-Mobile and Sprint merger?
