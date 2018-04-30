On Sunday, April 29, 2018, T-Mobile and Sprint announced that they had finally come to agreeable terms and will be joining forces as a single company. Rumors regarding a merger between these two carriers have been floating around for years, but no one thought it would ever happen.

Now that we're officially living in a T-Mobile + Sprint world, the wireless industry in the United States will likely be changing a lot over the coming months and years. It's still unclear if those changes will be for better or worse for consumers, but in the meantime, our Android Central forum users have plenty to say on the matter.

Here are some of the initial reactions to the merger announcement.

mogelijk

I'd say not enough information yet, particularly if the FCC and FTC will let the deal go through -- though it is good Legere and Sievert will head the new company.

hallux

We've heard the same story before - "It'll be good for consumer", last time was with the Charter/Time Warner merger. As a customer impacted by that merger I can say it overall was BAD for the customer. Yes, we're now getting 100 Mb base internet speeds but I'm paying a higher bill and getting fewer TV channels as a result, and I was paying extra for upgraded download speeds compared to base...

Nick Pirce

Sprint and t-mobile merging together was a good business move

Almeuit

I can say they will have a serious amount of spectrum. I am sure that makes AT&T / Verizon worried.

