Just in time for Valentine's Day, Samsung gave us a rather unpleasant treat by stopping its rollout of Android 8.0 Oreo for the Galaxy S8 . Some users in countries like Germany, France, Poland, and others were able to successfully download and use the new software, but for everyone else, they're at the mercy of Samsung until it decides to push out a new build.

Samsung didn't specifically say why the current Oreo update was pulled, but it's assumed there was a bug the company deemed big enough to stop its distribution.

A few of our forum users shared their thoughts about this news shortly after it broke, and this is what they had to say.