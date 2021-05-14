Yesterday the internet was abuzz with leaked renders of what is allegedly a radical new design direction from Google for its forthcoming Pixel 6 smartphones.
According to the images shared by Jon Prosser, it appears that we're getting somewhat of a return to the two-toned rear panels that we had with the first three generations of Pixel phones, along with a fairly prominent and redesigned camera bump on the back.
Not only that but there are also indications that we will see two Pixel 6 models, including a regular and a "Pro" model, which will supposedly bring back the larger sized phones we used to see in the Pixel XL variants.
New designs in what has been one the most popular and best Android phones are sure to be polarizing, but I happen to really like what I see in these leaked renders. What about you?
Bow to ungodly horrors or descend into madness in Cultist Simulator
A complex card-based sim game, Cultist Simulator challenges you to embrace the horrors of the cosmos, or be consumed by them.
What comes next for foldables? Some next-gen folding ideas we'd love to see
From fantasy tech to mundane reality, foldables have shown us a world of mobile technology that's more versatile than we were used to. Here at Android Central, we had a bit of a think into just how much further they could take us.
Google desperately needs to take control of Android apps on Chromebooks
We've now had Android apps on Chromebooks for five years, and while Chromebooks have come a long way in that time, app performance and optimization for Chrome OS have made significantly less progress.
Portable chargers are a necessity, so grab one for your Google Pixel
The original Pixel may still be your go-to device, but there's no mistaking that chances are the battery has degraded a bit since its release. In that case, you'll want to make sure you have an external battery pack handy at all times to make sure the Pixel lasts all day.