Our forum users share their thoughts about certain OnePlus customers experiencing credit card fraud after buying something from OnePlus's site.
Update, January 19: Today, OnePlus confirmed that its credit card systems were breached between November 2017 and January 2018 and up to 40,000 users had their credit card information compromised.
At the beginning of this week, OnePlus officially announced that certain customers that had purchased items from its website had been experiencing fraudulent activity on their credit cards. This resulted in OnePlus removing the option to pay with a debit/credit card directly on its site, and now it's a waiting game to see how long it'll take OnePlus to get this situation cleared up.
It's currently assumed that this credit card fraud is a result of something going on with OnePlus's payment processor and not OnePlus itself, and in the midst of all this, some of our forum users got to talking about their thoughts on this whole situation.
Here's what they had to say:
ODog232301-16-2018 06:42 AM“
Have you ever had your card info stolen? Not so hilarious. Sure, OP may not be the ones directly responsible...just about every company who takes card payments does so using using a third party...but this is still on OP's turf, so it could be a big problem for them. My company went through something like this a while back. It's a nightmare!Reply
newcollector01-16-2018 07:27 AM“
Yes, it is OP's responsibility to get this sorted out. I am sure they know what contractor is responsible and have an idea where the hack occurred if indeed it is a case of stolen cards. It could be an inside job. At least OP did not try to cover it up. Not that it makes it any easier for those who are affected. Hopefully those affected do get their credit fixed and that OP steps up to offer...Reply
Morty226401-16-2018 10:12 AM“
I too have heard that anyone using PayPal was not affected. I'm feeling bad for OnePlus - they've had some bad press of late. Good phones though. So hopefully this gets sorted quickly!Reply
Bollycats01-16-2018 05:19 PM“
I just got a text and phone call from Chase. Someone tried to charge over $300. They declined the charge and the account is now closed. Ordered my 5T last week and still waiting on it to be delivered. The delivery was delayed for 3 days and now I'm worried about the phone's performance since it's been sitting around in below freezing temperatures. Maybe I should just give it up and send it back....Reply
If you're a OnePlus customer, we'd like to hear from you – Does the recent credit card fraud affect your decision to do future business with the company?
Join the conversation in the forums!
OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5
- OnePlus 5T review: Come for the value, not the excitement
- OnePlus 5T specs
- Should you upgrade from the OnePlus 3T?
- OnePlus 5T vs. Galaxy S8: Beast mode
- All of the latest OnePlus 5T news
- Join the discussion in the forums
Reader comments
Will the OnePlus credit card fraud affect your decision to buy from them?
It actually does... unless they come out and say how it happened. Big corporations get credit card info stolen too, but they tell them public how it happened and offer a solution.
They are providing updates, I think both on social media and their support forum > https://forums.oneplus.net/threads/an-update-on-credit-card-security.752...
Most Chinese companies don't hold much water with me. I try to avoid them most times. Plus I am not a fan of one plus. If something goes wrong with your phone how do you get it repaired? I generally buy carrier phones for that same reason, just in case of a repair!
Repaired? That's why you buy insurance. They'll just replace it
You send it back to them or the store you bought it from to get repaired? People with Samsung phones don't send them back to Korea when they need repaired
Didn't know OnePlus had repair facilities here in the US like Samsung.
In my experience, most companies contract out to third party repair facilities rather than run their own, can't say if that's the case with Oneplus though
Yeah... Chinese companies are so much more dodgy and lackadaisical when it comes to security than good ol' US ones...
*Cough*Equifax *cough*
I wish we have an option to like your comment
Coinbase comes in a fraud too to some cc issuers. I don't think it's a big deal at all, I would use PayPal anyway for international purchases.
Just as bad as the Dell "Support Team" selling your info to scam artists...and yet Dell keeps shipping these jobs over seas.
I really love OnePlus phones, but it seems like recently with every launch of a new phone, they have some type of serious issue with privacy/security. Hopefully they get this all taken care of because their phones are amazing.
I'm just really glad that I used Paypal....
To anyone affected, I hope you get it sorted out as painless as possible.
I was affected by this, after ordering a OnePlus 5t. Fantastic phone by the way. I checked my CC activity on Monday and saw one fraudulent charge for American Girl doll catalogue of about $160. Never ordered from them in my life. Couldn't dispute the charge online as it was stated as "pending" and since Monday was a holiday, couldn't call customer service. Next day, two more charges showed up. Called immediately and my awesome bank (USAA for the win) canceled all the charges, canceled the card and expedited me a replacement. Should arrive today or tomorrow.
Not the worst hassle, but still something I shouldn't have to go through. Never ordered from OnePlus before, probably won't again.
I made a complaint to OnePlus who asked for a bunch of information. I don't expect them to do much about it, as far as compensating me for my time. They already sent out a form email saying they are looking into the issue and are looking into providing all those affected with 1 year of credit monitoring. I'm not interested in that at all.
I follow few rules to minimize impact when these breaches happen:
1. Use Paypal when possible
2. Frequently check credit cards for strange charges (you can set up alerts for most cards these days for every charge)
3. Never, ever, ever use a debit card online (I don't use mine at physical stores either given how many have been breached), it's a much bigger hassle dealing with fraudulent charges on a debit card
I second the debit card thing. It's a pain in the ass to get it fixed when it's a debit card.
I strongly disagree about debit cards. It's about the bank you have. I have had my debit card hacked several times in the past and my bank refunded all my money back no issue. It depends on the bank you have and their protection.
It generally the same process even same department in the same company depending on your bank. If you experience a much greater hassle for any reason, then its your bank that's the problem.
Between this, and the recent news of them shipping user data to Alibaba without the user's permission, it's a disaster of unmitigated proportions. It was the only Chinese company I was seriously impressed with and considered as a viable candidate for my Nexus replacement, besides the ridiculously expensive Pixels... now, I've come to realize that the price of the Pixel is just worth it. I'm going to have to suck it up eventually.
Very disappointing.
I already wouldn't buy from them due to them continuing to put spyware onto their phone. The clipboard thing was it for me. This is just another nail in the coffin. I bought the OnePlus 3T and it was a great phone. It is my last Oneplus phone though. They are just confirming the reasons our government doesn't want Huawei breaking into the US. Oneplus is just smaller so they are flying under the radar. They are bad hombres and Android sites should not be promoting them.
You can still buy Huawai phones, the government just scuttled the deal to sell them in carrier stores. Not that I would buy a Huawai phone anyway. As far Pixels are concerned and really all other phones as well. They could have and probably do have some type of spying built into the firmware. Who would really know? Aren't they all made in China, Taiwan or Korea? That's why when there are any kind of top secret meetings phones are prohibited. You never know who's listening.
They are offering credit monitoring for a year, so it doesn't affect me and I have zero liability for fraud
Yes, but not the only reason!
I wrote them off before this due to their manner of releasing hardware and lack of support.
What's wrong with the way they release hardware?
I would never use my card when Paypal was an option, as I did with OnePlus so I am not affected. This wouldn't stop me at all, otherwise I couldnt go to Home Depot, Target etc.. Digital world, Digital problems.
If this was the only recent misstep then probably not, but this is becoming a pattern that is hard to ignore.
For all you debating using Credit or Debit Cards, let me explain simple rules.
If your run your debit card as credit, you're covered by the logo (Visa,MC,Etc) just as if you had used your Credit instead.
Many retailers offer the PIN or PINLESS option to save on their processing charges when taking your debit card. You have to be notified by law when this happens before you authorize. If you allow to be run as PIN or PINLESS transaction on different network than credit network, you're helping the retailer only, not yourself. Never allow PIN or PINLESS transactions anywhere. Use PIN only with ATMs. It's that simple.
Absolutely this. This is why I never run my debit card as debit as gas pumps and always choose credit.
You are not completely correct here. Yes if you use PINLESS you are covered by the logo, but those same companies also have their own PINNED networks. In addition your bank has regulatory obligations to reimburse for fraud, the fact that a pin was used or wasn't used has absolutely no impact on your liability.
For the next few iterations, yes.
Not just because of this but also because of all their past privacy boo-boos.
What an absolutely disingenuous title this article has. OnePlus did not commit 'fraud '.
No, these things happen and it wouldn't have affected me anyway as I always use PayPal and certainly wouldn't save my card info on their site... I didn't trust them to begin with lol.
However, this taken in concert with the other "SNAFUs" from last year certainly give me pause...
Oneplus needs to get it's shít together.
Yes. When a company can't provide basic protection to protect my credit (or information) they lose my trust.
If you are going to stop doing business with them over a credit card compromise you had better stop doing business with Target, Home Depot, PF Changs, 7-11, McDonalds, Google, Apple, and many many others. You have no idea how common it is, and how little people know about it. The banks have software which catches the vast majority and you would never know but it still slips through.
True, not to mention just about every government.
Still not great though and if it turns out to be a Chinese 3rd party doing their transaction I can see it hurting them quite a bit.
Whether its a us based processor, Chinese, Australian, or Kalamazoolian, the compromised cards are placed for sale on the dark web, doesn't really matter who the processor was.
Yes.