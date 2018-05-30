Earlier this week, a leaked picture made its way around the web showing panels for the front of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL .

The panel for the regular Pixel 3 shows an 18:9 ratio with much slimmer bezels compared to the Pixel 2, and with the Pixel 3 XL, we've got that infamous notch.

We can't confirm how legit/fabricated this leak is, but a notch on the Pixel 3 XL isn't unlikely in the slightest. Some of the AC forum members shared their thoughts on a notched Pixel 3 XL, and this is what they had to say.