Earlier this week, a leaked picture made its way around the web showing panels for the front of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

The panel for the regular Pixel 3 shows an 18:9 ratio with much slimmer bezels compared to the Pixel 2, and with the Pixel 3 XL, we've got that infamous notch.

We can't confirm how legit/fabricated this leak is, but a notch on the Pixel 3 XL isn't unlikely in the slightest. Some of the AC forum members shared their thoughts on a notched Pixel 3 XL, and this is what they had to say.

DMP89145

I'll bite on the speculation, for the sake of discussion. I think the P3 would look okay, the XL ... well.. mixed. I'm not a fan of notches, though like the headphone jack, would probably get over it somewhat quickly if I was interested in the XL version. The camera location and the top speaker in the notch on the XL would be a little troubling. If the smaller P3 comes out something like...

Ry

I am totally OK with this design. But then again, I'm not a soldier in the war against bezels.

TraderGary

For me a notch would be very disappointing and would give me pause for thought about a Pixel 3 XL.

Theot

Love the Pixel 3 look. If it's the same size as my Pixel 2 with small bezels, a 5.5" 18:9 display and the same internals as the 3 XL I'm down for the smaller one for sure. A battery size bump would be nice too.

What do you think? Do you want a notch on the Pixel 3 XL?

