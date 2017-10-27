A new Saturated mode and software changes to remedy screen burn-in are on the way, but is it enough?

On October 26, Google finally issued an official statement regarding the various display issues that people have been experiencing with the Pixel 2 XL. You can check out the full breakdown of the response here, but in short, Google will be doing two main things – 1) Adding a new Saturated mode to make the Pixel 2/2XL screens considerably more vibrant and saturated, and 2) Dimming the navigation bar and working with developers to turn the background white in certain apps to reduce chances of burn-in.

In addition to these software changes, Google also announced that it'll be extending the basic manufacturer warranty on all Pixel 2 and 2 XLs to two years in an effort of goodwill.

Here's what some of you had to say regarding this response.

Garemlin 10-26-2017 06:35 PM “ Curious to see how the "saturated" mode will look like. And really cool on the 2 year warranty. Most people don't keep their phones longer than 2 years so everyone should have piece of mind. Reply

gmermel 10-26-2017 06:46 PM “ More from Google reported in the announcement : software updates will include fade out of nav buttons and notification bar color matching to app in use. They say their tests do NOT indicate burn in (screen aging) being any worse than "other premium OLED screens", but making changes to address concerns. I think the software updates are great ideas in the first place. My concerns have... Reply

Chex313 10-26-2017 07:01 PM “ Glad I opted out of an extended warranty...2 years is great, and I am loving my XL, no signs of any screen problems for a week now. I'm still looking for my microscope so I can identify Alex's burnin.:p I'm on 8.1 now...So the nav bar dimms right down.:cool: Reply

JHBThree 10-26-2017 10:09 PM “ Bendgate wasn't a thing unless you were dumb enough to put your 6 inch phone in your back pocket and try and sit down on said phone. Antennagate their reaction was pretty much the same as google's; deny there's a problem, provide a placebo in the form of a case so people forget about the problem. Reply

Most people on our forums seem quite pleased with the changes being made, but what about you? Are you happy with Google's handling of the Pixel 2 XL's display situation?

