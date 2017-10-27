A new Saturated mode and software changes to remedy screen burn-in are on the way, but is it enough?
On October 26, Google finally issued an official statement regarding the various display issues that people have been experiencing with the Pixel 2 XL. You can check out the full breakdown of the response here, but in short, Google will be doing two main things – 1) Adding a new Saturated mode to make the Pixel 2/2XL screens considerably more vibrant and saturated, and 2) Dimming the navigation bar and working with developers to turn the background white in certain apps to reduce chances of burn-in.
In addition to these software changes, Google also announced that it'll be extending the basic manufacturer warranty on all Pixel 2 and 2 XLs to two years in an effort of goodwill.
Here's what some of you had to say regarding this response.
Garemlin10-26-2017 06:35 PM“
Curious to see how the "saturated" mode will look like. And really cool on the 2 year warranty. Most people don't keep their phones longer than 2 years so everyone should have piece of mind.Reply
gmermel10-26-2017 06:46 PM“
More from Google reported in the announcement : software updates will include fade out of nav buttons and notification bar color matching to app in use. They say their tests do NOT indicate burn in (screen aging) being any worse than "other premium OLED screens", but making changes to address concerns. I think the software updates are great ideas in the first place. My concerns have...Reply
Chex31310-26-2017 07:01 PM“
Glad I opted out of an extended warranty...2 years is great, and I am loving my XL, no signs of any screen problems for a week now. I'm still looking for my microscope so I can identify Alex's burnin.:p I'm on 8.1 now...So the nav bar dimms right down.:cool:Reply
JHBThree10-26-2017 10:09 PM“
Bendgate wasn't a thing unless you were dumb enough to put your 6 inch phone in your back pocket and try and sit down on said phone. Antennagate their reaction was pretty much the same as google's; deny there's a problem, provide a placebo in the form of a case so people forget about the problem.Reply
Most people on our forums seem quite pleased with the changes being made, but what about you? Are you happy with Google's handling of the Pixel 2 XL's display situation?
What do you think about Google's response to Pixel 2 XL backlash?
Response seems typical of a large company. They are making the defects into normal "features" of the phone and are already conditioning people into thinking burn-in is normal.
I wonder why Google doesn't make the navigation bar transparent or allow us to hide it? Also, they should change the icons back to the older Nexus style icons that are not solid and then have those icons shift around slightly. Burn in would be greatly reduced in those areas. Having solid navigation buttons shift around by a pixel or two isn't going to help unless the icons are not solid.
We could say the same about apple but again everyone is giving apple a pass for ****** software and ****** iPhone 10
I think Samsung's solution is the best. The icons are not solid and they always move slightly, like you said. And the bar is also white (or you can choose other colors that are almost white anyway). This last part is important because a black bar means that the pixels on the navigation bar are almost always turned off, so they won't age like the rest of the display and you will end up with visible burn-in.
Their response was a lot of BS.
1. All OLED displays can have burn in: True.
2.Our displays degrade at the same rate as others: False.
Technically speaking, the individual LEDs may degrade at the same rate compared to other displays, but an LG display is not the same as a Samsung display. LG uses RB-GB, which maximizes blue LEDs. Blue LEDs degrade faster than all other LEDs. Hence, you get visible burn in quickly with the LG display. Samsung uses RG-BG, which maximizes green. Green LEDs do not degrade nearly as fast as blue LEDs, so Samsung displays aren't as likely to get visible burn in.
Finally, their response amounts to: "Our displays don't have a problem, and here's how we're going to fix it."
And what empirical evidence do you have that proves their panels age faster? Please enlighten us and show up a VP engineering by all means.
Mocking Apple and proceed with take out the headphone jack? (Checked)
Screen Problem? (Checked)
Price still kinda high for a Stock Android phone? (Checked)
For country that couldn't buy it officially and need to pay extra to get it? (Checked)
Aside from these issues, overall still a good phone to buy.
It's not a lot of money for stock Android. Why would I pay a lot of money for an LG or Samsung that lag and redundant apps that Google already provided. Hmmmmmm? I question your logic.
At this point if you're still complaining about headphone jack and pricing, don't buy.
Great job by Google. I'm happy with my 2 XL. Gonna be even better with the punchier color mode. 2 year warranty is quite the bonus too
A 2 year warranty is nice, no doubt. But I'd rather keep the same phone for 2 years than RMA for new ones 2 or more times over 2 years due to its poor design.
Not sure of the point. I think we'd all like to keep phones longer (means they have no problems). But good to know that if there is an issue, I have 2 years now. My 2 XL is great. Love it so far. It's tremendous
Plus, the two year warranty. I think it's enough. Although I have burn-in, the issue was not widespread. They are sending me a new device. As stated, this is probably the norm for a company like this.
I'm happy with the colors on my Pixel 2. I do like that they are working on an immersion mode to hide the Nav bar though.
Very positive response from Google; I've been hesitant but feel better moving forward with the 2XL now. My only hurdle at this point is network; we moved recently so I'm still assessing carrier difference in the area.
Why would anyone even consider these phones at this point? There are several better choices available, especially when you take cost into consideration. Are people actually ready to put "frequent updates" above the high cost, inferior hardware, and lack of features?
Security is important more and more these days I'll say that. But also camera and cloud storage as well. Once this blows over the people who bought it will likely have what they were looking for and others will have whatever they found important.
No need for hyperbole or shittingon someone's priorities imo.
Returned my Pixel 2 to get away from the craziness.
Giving the new Nexus a go. [Moto X4 Android One]
Yes, it might be overpriced but not as much as the Pixel 2 [XL].
Hoping there's a SW fix for the camera.
If not my wife's og Pixel will work.
I'll take my Moto S5 Plus w/4gigs ram 64 gigs mem over the Moto X4 any day. $299. *No disrespect intended.
First world fact: Moto X4 [any flavor] is not a premium phone.
- It's not supposed to be.
-Moto doesn't do updates like years past.
-Android One should correct that flaw.
-Moto does make a nice phone still.
You are correct. But... No glass back and double memory. Just for comparison but still a great phone.
Replaced my preorder, looking forward to phone and cautiously optimistic and reassured by 2 year warranty and upcoming software tweeks. I am very tired of OS lag on Samsung and redundant (bixby) software and lack of software and security updates. Ready to switch to "Pure Android."
Updates for three years, warranty increased to 2 years, and quick response. I think it's a awesome phone they are looking to solve some complaints with some software updates. Good job Google
Agree.
My Pixel 2 XL looks great to me. I'm not sure I can see all of those fantastic colors people are complaining about not being able to see, but I do see the blue screen when I tilt the phone. Not a big deal to me because I don't use a phone that way. As far as burn-in, I don't see it.
Bought it, using it, laughing at the whiners who are buying into the negative hype news machine. Best phone out there, if you're buying anything else right now, you're buying an inferior phone. The phone is rock solid, crazy fast and crazy battery life, people don't know what their priorities are anymore, the screen is amazing, you need glasses.
Best phone out there comes out next Friday.
Kind of a pathetic troll, you've got better in you cmon, what with all the practice you have lately ;)
I thought it was a quick, appropriate response by Google!
Not enough of the features I look for... Pass. I like their response though.
quite a weak response for a clearly defective product, pity my country wouldn't be getting the more reasonable and better screen pixel2. 2 years is pretty great for warranty. I'm still using a 5 year old phone after my newer phone died, so if the screen acts up before 2 years sent it in.
For those worried about screen burn in, I found an app called navapps that changes the navbar color to the corresponding app. It works really well and having the navbar color change all the time should virtually eliminate the burn in effect. Also, It just looks cool. #NotAnAd
Thanks for the tip!
Adding a software fix for a hardware-related issue is just dumb.
From an apple fanboy that's rich.
Any chance we could have some articles about something other than the Pixel 2 XL?
As a 2 XL owner I'm happy with the response. I also have no burn in.
What about blue color shift? Put a better screen in it. That's the appropriate fix.
A few hours after releasing its initial response, Google then commented on the Pixel 2 XL's blue tint when looking at the display from an angle. Per Google, "We want to add some info regarding the blue tint that some of you have been asking about. The slight blue tint is inherent in the display hardware and only visible when you hold the screen at a sharp angle. All displays are susceptible to some level of color shift (e.g. red, yellow, blue) when viewing from off angles due to the pixel cavity design. Similar to our choice with a cooler white point, we went with what users tend to prefer and chose a design that shifts blue."
The blue doesn't bother me. Others may feel differently.
My 2 XL is great. Per usual, media is blowing things out of proportion.
Just ordered replacement phone (Pixel 2 XL). A dark patch on right screen edge and a light and dark stripe on the screen background that is clearly visible.
Only reason I buy Google Phone is for updates, bloat free UX and now Fi.
Google software is good and also I barely had any issues with Nexus's (bought every since Nexus One). But, Pixel's didn't turn out that well for me. This will be the 3rd swap in one year (1 Pixel 2XL and 2 Pixel XLs). I think Google still has a long way to go in hardware space.
Extending Warranty is good and a honest effort but real pain is re-setting/configuring phone again, bad taste and all hassle.
I am not a fan of the Pixel at all. To much of a basic phone for me. It may "feel premium", but premium it is not. However, I definitely would rather have more accurate colors. Never understood this obsession with having things "pop". I routinely calibrate my TV and sound system at home, so I get the best viewing experience on my TV. I think it would be nice to have a color accurate phone. That is one of the things that bothers me about my current phone, colors are not accurate.