So, how's that Pixel 2 treating you?
Google's Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL started to arrive on people's doorsteps this past Wednesday, and while it'll still be a while before everyone who preordered the phones gets their hands on them, plenty of early adopters have already shared their thoughts on Google's flagships for 2017.
Andrew and Alex both came away with very positive feelings for the Pixel 2 in their reviews, praising both the regular and XL model as two of the best Android phones you can buy right now. Each device has its own set of pros and cons, and while we could dive into a lot more detail on that front, that's not what we're here to do.
Today, we want to look at what you have to say about the Pixel 2. Here's what some of our forum users have said so far.
Damu35710-19-2017 07:46 PM“
I love my pixel 2 XL, so far it's been great. The battery life is amazing, speakers are great, and even the sound quality has improved for phone calls. It doesn't feel plastic at all, or hollow. Nice job GoogleReply
polbit10-19-2017 08:46 PM“
I started on Windows Mobile (Motorola Q, anyone, anyone??), and have switched back and forth between Android and iOS. I always longed for a phone that would combine the two - the fluidity and app quality of iOS, with customizability of Android, etc., etc. So far, my new Pixel 2XL has it all. Absolutely love it, and it's been a while since I got this excited about a phone (probably since Note...Reply
BCWARE10-19-2017 02:48 PM“
I have been a Droid guy for a long long time. Have literally owned a phone from every major player...a few Nexus, including my 6 that I just sent back to Google regrettably.....went back to Samsung to check the hype and because I have tech ADD. Yesterday my P2XL arrived...and less than 24 hours in...I am in love. Fast, Oreo...the screen is just fine. Camera is magnificent...just pleased as...Reply
gabbott10-19-2017 09:14 PM“
I've had my Pixel 2 XL set up for the past few hours and love it! The speakers are great and get loud, this thing is really fast, and I actually really like the display and the way that colors are rendered. Have yet to play around with the camera.Reply
If you purchased the Pixel 2 and already have your hands on the phone, we want to know – What do you think about the Pixel 2/Pixel 2 XL?
Reader comments
Returned my small one for blue color shift.
Are you saying you had the blue color shift on the smaller one? I'm noticing the same but wondering if others see it too (and I'm not crazy!).
MEh, I have the LG V30.
Do people really look at their phones from the side often enough for that to be an issue?
My Galaxy S8 with a top of it's class display has blue tinting when I look at it from the side.
Should just all just return our phones until they create a technology that has perfect viewing angles? It all just sounds like a lot of overreacting. And yes I tried them out at Verizon and no I didn't notice any issues.
Good camera and that's where the value stops for me. I prefer a feature rich device.
I personally prefer a good software experience but to each their own
Ugly, unjustifiably expensive, uninspired, boring. And you know what? I could have accepted all of its flaws, if its price was on the level of the old Nexuses. It's Android after all and you can adjust everything to your taste except one thing, price. Probably Google's aim is not to sell large volumes of Pixels.
Sooo, you're saying you haven't used or seen the phone?
Lol pretty much
It's nice. Just not enough for me to give up my OG Pixel XL.
It's a good phone but I can't help but to feel as though the "tech" blog and YouTube community has been paid off to heap praises on it with statements such as "best phone ever" etc. Overrated to be honest.
Yeah even I was thrown off a little myself with the "best phone ever" statements I've seen.
Think it's the phone to get when your board of looking at your phone and just want to use it. Function over form.
This is a very good phone. Missing 3 very important features for 950.00. I really enjoy the headphone jack, micro s/d support & wireless. Most consumer's don't miss those features but I do!
I have no interest in it. I've just bought a heavily discount xperia x for a fraction of the price of a Pixel. It does everything I need, and much much more. And it's guaranteed the Oreo update. I'm so tired of the rat race to see, buy and praise the latest phone that we all know will be stale and surpassed within a few weeks.
Just got my pixel 2 a couple of hours ago. Setup with C to C cable between 1st Gen Pixel XL and Pixel 2 was great, easily the best new device setup that I've experienced with Android.
Liking it a lot in these first few hours and will be testing it out extensively all through the weekend, it's very fast, super responsive, and extremely smooth. Complete one handed usability with my Android device of choice is very nice.
I've already side loaded Amazon underground and AdGuard on it, and we're off to the races. 😂
Very, very pleased on initial setup & use.
I'm new to Android, moving to the G6 from Windows Mobile. I went with the G6 because I could find used ones for a reasonable price. I was considering waiting the the Pixel, but I knew the price would be too high. My coworker got the Pixel 2 yesterday and I tried it out today. I'm surprised by how underwhelming it felt. I do feel that the screen was worse than my G6 and I'm definitely not a screen aficionado.