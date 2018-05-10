There's a lot to unpack in the second developer preview for Android P, but the biggest change is undoubtedly the new navigation gestures.

After years of using static Home, Back, and Recents buttons, Android P introduces swipe-based gestures.

The Home button has been turned into a pill that you can still tap on for going home, swiping up takes you to a new recent apps page, and sliding the Home pill snaps you back and forth between your two most recently used apps.

I'm personally a big fan of what Google's doing here, and while there are others that agree with me, some people aren't sold on the gestures quite yet.

Here's what our forum users have to say.

mustang7757

I joined the beta....so far so good they need to change the swipe up for recent app to like a swipe on a corner or something like iPhone or hold the home button for like 3 second to bring it up

Reply
Joltcola1234

Just upgraded to P and I have to say, love it. The swipe gestures are awesome. I was kind of on the fence about them, but I like them a lot. Being able to see the brightness slider adjust now as the screen brightens and darkens is awesome. New animations on opening and closing apps looks fantastic. Even the time being in the top left corner doesn't bother me and I thought it would, it actually...

Reply
strikeIII

Everything looks good so far. I'm actually really diggin the new gestures.

Reply
Jdane07

I'm really loving Android P guys. Was a little iffy at some of the gesture implementation, but it's actually really nice. I always hated on my iPhone X how I had to long press on a card from the multitasking screen in order to swipe it away. Google just made it a ton more convenient (although I do wish a "clear all" button was somewhere to be found).

Reply

If you're rocking Android P on your phone, we'd love to hear from you! How are you liking/disliking the new gestures?

Join the conversation in the forums!

Android P

Main