There's a lot to unpack in the second developer preview for Android P, but the biggest change is undoubtedly the new navigation gestures .

The Home button has been turned into a pill that you can still tap on for going home, swiping up takes you to a new recent apps page, and sliding the Home pill snaps you back and forth between your two most recently used apps.

I'm personally a big fan of what Google's doing here, and while there are others that agree with me, some people aren't sold on the gestures quite yet.

Here's what our forum users have to say.