If your PlayStation 4 won't accept a disc, there could be a myriad of factors involved, both on the hardware and software front. Whether it's the former or the latter plaguing you with problems, you can fix it yourself either way… to an extent. I wouldn't recommend completely gutting your PlayStation 4, but there are ways to take it apart and make minor adjustments that could prove to be the solution. Clean disc

Safe mode restart/Update from safe mode

Tighten manual eject screw

Send it to Sony Clean the Disc This sounds like a no-brainer, but you should carefully clean the disc. While at first glance a disc may seem fine if you're checking it quickly, it could still need a quick polish to get rid of some superficial scratches or dust. Try rubbing it down with a dry microfiber cloth and also check that there are no small cracks on the disc that may be hard to see. Restart and update from Safe Mode

To begin this step, make sure your PlayStation 4 is completely powered off and not just in Rest Mode. Once off, press and hold the power button for several seconds. You'll hear an initial beep and then another beep after 7 seconds. Release the button after the second beep. Connect your DualShock 4 controller to the console using your USB charging cable as instructed. From here you'll see a black screen with listed options to choose from. Either choose the first: Restart PS4, or the third: Update System Software. Your console should boot up as normal after this. Tighten manual eject screw No matter what model console you're playing on, be it the original PS4, the PS4 Slim, or a PS4 Pro, each has a manual eject screw associated with the disc drive should problems arise and your disc gets stuck. Sony thankfully has diagrams showing exactly how to tighten this screw, which conveniently also tends to solve the issue of your PS4 not accepting a disc to begin with. These all require you to unplug every cable from your PS4. Original PS4 Model If you purchased your PS4 between 2013 and the middle of 2015, you likely have either a CUH-1000 Series model or CUH-1110 Series model. Gently slide off the left HDD bay cover panel as seen below. You will now see two sets of vents. From the front, follow these vents until you come across a slot that is not grouped with any other slots. This is where the screw will be. (Use a flashlight if needed). Once located, tighten the screw as needed. Place the HDD panel back on and plug in your console. PS4 CUH-1200 Model From mid-2015 to around September 2016, anyone buying a PS4 likely picked up the PS4 CUH-1200 Series. Like the above steps, start by removing the HDD cover bay. Using your fingers as leverage, apply even pressure near the seam to slide the top panel away. (The panel should move about 7mm and a click will be heard). You'll now need to partially remove the HDD itself. You'll see a screw with the PlayStation symbols. Simply unscrew this counter-clockwise so you can move the HDD out of the way. You should then see the manual eject screw as seen in the diagram below.

PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro And if you bought a PS4 from late 2016 until today, you'll probably either have the PS4 Slim or PS4 Pro, which are quite easy to tell apart. This is the easiest out of the batch to tighten. Flip over your console and look for the circular hole directly above the PlayStation logo. Insert your screwdriver here and turn. Voilà! I have the new Days of Play PS4 model, so if the diagram isn't enough for you I've taken a few pictures to show exactly where you'll need to insert the screwdriver on a PlayStation 4 Slim.