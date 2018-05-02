Today's gaming consoles are designed with longevity in mind, and they're also usually mindful of your ears. There's always a chance for things to go wrong, though.

In the case of the PlayStation 4 Pro, it can be scary to hear it suddenly getting loud as its fans spin up or the disc drive is working overtime. If this happens infrequently and only when playing certain games then you may have nothing to worry about, but if you notice a sudden unusual cacophony coming from the innards of the PS4 Pro it's always worth running through some maintenance steps.

Clean it out

One issue that may cause your PS4 Pro to roar is a buildup of dust. The dust can restrict airflow or put more weight on the fans, forcing them to spin harder in order to dissipate enough heat to make sure the console is safe.

In this case, you'll want to clean it out as much as you can. Take a damp cloth or a painter's brush and use it to wipe over the outside of the PS4 Pro's chassis. Pay special attention to the ventilation ducts. Wipe those in a side-to-side motion. Be sure to get the vents on the back and the slightly hidden ones underneath the edge of the console. Get as much of the dust off of them as you can. Once you've done that, you'll want to take a can of compressed air and spray into the ducts while the console is off to try and force some of the deeper-settled dust out.

While this alone should help airflow, some consoles may end up with a ton of dust deeper within the system. If you feel like a deeper cleaning is needed then be sure to follow a guide for safely opening your PS4 to clean it out. Do note that this will void your warranty, so avoid this measure if at all possible if you want to keep it.

Make sure it's well-ventilated