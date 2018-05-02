Today's gaming consoles are designed with longevity in mind, and they're also usually mindful of your ears. There's always a chance for things to go wrong, though.
In the case of the PlayStation 4 Pro, it can be scary to hear it suddenly getting loud as its fans spin up or the disc drive is working overtime. If this happens infrequently and only when playing certain games then you may have nothing to worry about, but if you notice a sudden unusual cacophony coming from the innards of the PS4 Pro it's always worth running through some maintenance steps.
Clean it out
One issue that may cause your PS4 Pro to roar is a buildup of dust. The dust can restrict airflow or put more weight on the fans, forcing them to spin harder in order to dissipate enough heat to make sure the console is safe.
In this case, you'll want to clean it out as much as you can. Take a damp cloth or a painter's brush and use it to wipe over the outside of the PS4 Pro's chassis. Pay special attention to the ventilation ducts. Wipe those in a side-to-side motion. Be sure to get the vents on the back and the slightly hidden ones underneath the edge of the console. Get as much of the dust off of them as you can. Once you've done that, you'll want to take a can of compressed air and spray into the ducts while the console is off to try and force some of the deeper-settled dust out.
While this alone should help airflow, some consoles may end up with a ton of dust deeper within the system. If you feel like a deeper cleaning is needed then be sure to follow a guide for safely opening your PS4 to clean it out. Do note that this will void your warranty, so avoid this measure if at all possible if you want to keep it.
Make sure it's well-ventilated
Overheating and increased fan activity can occur if the console doesn't have enough room to breathe. Make sure you're following these best practices for placing your PS4 Pro in your home:
- Don't place it in a cubby hole on an entertainment stand and shut the door. And even if your stand doesn't use a door, make sure the console has a few inches of legroom in the back to ensure the heat blowing out of the console isn't being blown back onto itself.
- Don't place it on carpet. If you can help it, try to find a flat surface for your PS4 Pro. Insulating that heat back onto your device will only make it hotter, and that's precisely what we want to avoid.
Use a cooling pad
If you're still having problems keeping the PS4 Pro quiet, a cooling pad may help. These stands are designed to help draw heat away from the console and push it into harmless space.
Aside from pulling heat, most cooling pads double as vertical stands and also come with several extra USB ports. Try to find a cooling pad with at least two fans working in tandem.
If all else fails, contact Sony
If your issues can't be rectified by any of the above remedies, it may be time to face the music that it just might be defective. If you're under warranty then you'll definitely want to give Sony a call. They'll run you through troubleshooting steps, and if it's determined that the issue can't be helped then they'll likely process a repair.
Even if you don't have an active warranty, Sony may offer a repair for a nominal fee. Be sure to ask about your options if you're in this boat.
Take care of your PS4 Pro
Sony has gone to great lengths to ensure the PlayStation 4 Pro's durability and reliability, but it's still your responsibility to keep your console as clean as you can. Do regular cleanings to make sure you don't run into any issues and you'll have nary a hiccup in your gaming experience!