Every now and then in the life of an electronic device, things can go sideways. It is an undoubtedly horrifying experience when you find that your very expensive piece of technology is doing something entirely wrong. One issue that is seen on a PlayStation 4 on occasion is green dots smattered across your display. Imagine that the universe of stars that you see in the night sky was superimposed on your display but every star was a green point of light. If you're experiencing this issue with your PS4, here are some things you can do.

HDMI issues

This is not a problem that is only seen on PlayStation consoles. Any device that uses HDMI for video output can be subject to this issue. Fortunately, the solution is often quite simple.

The first thing to do is ensure that the HDMI cable is firmly seated both into the PS4 and your TV. Sometimes it's as simple as your HDMI cable not getting a proper connection to your devices. Unplug the cable and plug it back in firmly. If that doesn't solve your issues, try using an HDMI cable that is known to be functioning properly. If the known functional HDMI alleviates the issue then you know it's as simple as replacing your cable. There is a slight possibility that your HDMI ports have accumulated some debris that is causing a poor connection. Blasting the HDMI ports with compressed air just may be enough to solve your problem.

Call the pros

The PlayStation comes with a one year warranty. If your system falls within that window then, by all means, send that baby back and get it taken care of by the mothership. If your system is no longer under warranty then you can still create a service request with Sony to have your system repaired. In all likelihood, it won't be free but it will be cheaper than a brand new system. You can create a service request for your system here and you can always call the Sony support line at 1-800-345-7669.

Hopefully, your green dot issue is a simple problem to resolve. We are all thinking good thoughts for you in your time of need. If all goes well you will back playing games in no time.

