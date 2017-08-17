Making the change to an alternative carrier can save you money and give you better service, but you need to know a few things before you do it. When you port out your number and switch away from one of the Big Four to a carrier that might work better for you, nothing is hard. You either click a few buttons online and enter a few details or make a phone call from someone else's phone and a person on the other end clicks their buttons. But it's not something you want to go in blind and learn from regretful mistakes. Trust us, we've been there. The good news is that you already know what you need to do and only need to ask yourself the right questions. We can help. Here's a list of the things you need to get sorted before you make the jump. A phone

Some alternative carriers will sell you a new phone, but most likely you don't need one. The phone you're using now will probably work! You need to know what type of network and what frequencies your phone supports. That information might be on the box or papers that came with it, but if you don't have those Google will help. If you don't understand what you're seeing there, a quick question in our forums will get you squared away. Take that information and check it against the network details for the carrier you want to use. You'll find those online at their website or you can give them a quick call. If things match, you're golden. If you love the phone you have now you can find a company that gives you the right service for it. You might need to get your phone unlocked if you bought it from the phone company you're using now. That's something they will do for you as long as you've met certain requirements like paying the bill for a set number of months. If you've paid the phone off or finished the contract, they'll help you. If for some reason they can't or won't, there are literally hundreds of third-party phone unlocking services online. Check the reviews and pick one and you'll be good to go in short order. If you want to buy a new phone, you want to buy one that's unlocked and has the right network frequencies and bands. The people selling you the phone can help or a quick online search has the answer. We've got a few suggestions ourselves. More: The best unlocked phones Check the coverage What works well for me might not work well for you. Every carrier has a map that shows their network footprint. Find it and give it a skeptical look. Be cautious if you're on the fringe of coverage or there are any fancy modifiers like carrier-partner or anything but the words LTE or 4G when you're looking at the map. And be sure you're looking at the data coverage map, not the voice calling coverage map. If you're in the middle of coverage with no big gaps on the map, you're probably good. If not, don't be afraid to look at a different carrier. How much data will you use and how many minutes do you need?