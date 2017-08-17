Making the change to an alternative carrier can save you money and give you better service, but you need to know a few things before you do it.
When you port out your number and switch away from one of the Big Four to a carrier that might work better for you, nothing is hard. You either click a few buttons online and enter a few details or make a phone call from someone else's phone and a person on the other end clicks their buttons. But it's not something you want to go in blind and learn from regretful mistakes. Trust us, we've been there.
The good news is that you already know what you need to do and only need to ask yourself the right questions. We can help. Here's a list of the things you need to get sorted before you make the jump.
A phone
Some alternative carriers will sell you a new phone, but most likely you don't need one. The phone you're using now will probably work!
You need to know what type of network and what frequencies your phone supports. That information might be on the box or papers that came with it, but if you don't have those Google will help. If you don't understand what you're seeing there, a quick question in our forums will get you squared away.
Take that information and check it against the network details for the carrier you want to use. You'll find those online at their website or you can give them a quick call. If things match, you're golden.
If you love the phone you have now you can find a company that gives you the right service for it.
You might need to get your phone unlocked if you bought it from the phone company you're using now. That's something they will do for you as long as you've met certain requirements like paying the bill for a set number of months. If you've paid the phone off or finished the contract, they'll help you. If for some reason they can't or won't, there are literally hundreds of third-party phone unlocking services online. Check the reviews and pick one and you'll be good to go in short order.
If you want to buy a new phone, you want to buy one that's unlocked and has the right network frequencies and bands. The people selling you the phone can help or a quick online search has the answer. We've got a few suggestions ourselves.
More: The best unlocked phones
Check the coverage
What works well for me might not work well for you. Every carrier has a map that shows their network footprint. Find it and give it a skeptical look.
Be cautious if you're on the fringe of coverage or there are any fancy modifiers like carrier-partner or anything but the words LTE or 4G when you're looking at the map. And be sure you're looking at the data coverage map, not the voice calling coverage map.
If you're in the middle of coverage with no big gaps on the map, you're probably good. If not, don't be afraid to look at a different carrier.
How much data will you use and how many minutes do you need?
An independent alternative carrier will have more options when it comes to buying service. That's how they can be profitable — they buy a LOT and break it into chunks to resell to us.
Look at your last couple of phone bills and see how many calling minutes you used and how much data you used. Give yourself a little slack and pick a plan that gives you what you need and doesn't have you paying for stuff you're not using.
If you end up not buying enough, you can always add more at any time and adjust for next month. If you choose too much, you can choose less next month. That flexibility is one of the benefits of moving away from the big companies.
You need a little bit of tech-fu
Don't worry, you don't need a lot of tech knowledge, but you will need to know a couple things about your phone.
You'll need to know what size SIM card you need and how to change it. Your manual has all this information or Google does. Your new phone company will be happy to sell you the correct size SIM card as long as you let them know what you need.
You'll also need to know how to program the new network into your phone. Things might work when you insert a new SIM card but sometimes not everything works correctly. This is because you need to set what's called an APN.
Programming your phone for a new network
Changing your phone's network programming to work on a new carrier isn't difficult, you just need to know where to get started!
We've got you covered. You can learn a little bit more about what an APN is and how to set one up for your new carrier so you'll be up and running in no time.
APN's for the bigger carriers are already set, and the phone will pick the one that's the closest match to your new service. But to get things like MMS or full speed LTE up and running usually requires you to enter a few lines through the settings. It's easy if you have a little guidance, which you'll find at your phone company website. If in doubt, hit our forums for help.
Make sure you have a fallback plan
It might be tempting to pay the last bill from your old carrier with a wheelbarrow of pennies while letting the world know what a rip-off they are, or even thinking they can stuff it and stiffing them on that last payment. But don't do it.
You can't go back if you burn the bridge. You never know how new service from a new company will be until you try it. If it's unacceptable, you'll want to switch back while you explore other options so you're not without a phone.
That's hard to do if you went out in a blaze of glory. Anyways, the people working at the store aren't the people who are ripping you off every month so be nice. Tell them how they can save money by switching!
Changes can be turbulent soemtimes, but with a little thought switching phone companies doesn't have to be!
Alternative carriers (MVNOS)
- What is an alternative mobile carrier?
- What are the advantages of going with an alternative carrier?
- How to make sure your phone works on a prepaid alternative carrier
- 8 Important Considerations When Switching To An MVNO
- These are the cheapest data plans you can buy in the U.S.
- Mint SIM vs. Cricket Wireless: Which is better for you?
Reader comments
What do I need to jump from the Big Four to an alternative carrier?
When did mint buy a majority share of Android Central?!?!?! On topic yup I told Verizon to kiss my a$$ last December! Went to cricket wireless and couldn't be happier!!! Saving $50 a month!!!
I don't believe the MVNO's are a better deal then most carriers you loose to many benefits and coverage is never the same.
Not necessarily. Cricket uses AT&T's network (and coverage), and the only "benefit" I lose is they cap my data speeds (8Mbps LTE, 4Mbps HSPA+). But for the price, and *my personal needs* (that's key), I feel the trade-off is worth it. To me, I've *gained* a benefit in saving so much money.
Well done Mr. Jerry... I`d use the carrier two weeks trial to try their network in the area I`m living in and my working area too, that`s the best way to find out if it`s working for me. Never jump over the fence because you read or seen I video about some carrier network.
Not sure how valid these days, but one caveat that I know is MVNOs do not allow roaming. If someone cane confirm that will be great.
It depends on the MVO. Some, like Straight Talk do generally work but when they don't they point to a section of their TOS that says that they don't 'guarantee' roaming.
I own two Moto G4 Plus phones. They have all the circuits, radios, and software to run on any of the Big Four. Just put in the SIM for your preferred network and turn it on.
Your first step is to google which mvno are owned by which of the big four. Then pick your network.
Mint sounds pretty good. I'm considering giving it a try with an alternate line, since I already use T-Mo so this is good to know.
When we first heard of MintSim a couple of us here tried it, including me.
I have zero issues with it. The only thing of note I have seen in two months is that it's hard to get tech support. (see poster above). I've used it in unlocked phones and T-Mobile branded phones and it works as advertised.
Getting tech support seems to be the downside of MVNOs, except the carrier owned ones that have retail locations. My wife has been on straight talk for years with no issues, so I can't speak to their C/S.
Jerry, it's good to hear this from a trusted source. I'm going to give mint a try for my secondary device. Thanks.
It's evident the story on them today was sponsored. I've been waiting over SIX hours now to get some sort of response from Mint but nothing so far. This doesn't bode well were I to become a customer with network problems. That said, the new customer rate of under $12/mo is nothing to ignore. There's posts on Reddit stating it's smart to be wary of MNVO's that might go under. Mint is a subsidiary of Ultra Mobile, correct?
"Mint is a subsidiary of Ultra Mobile, correct?"
Yep.
"It's evident the story on them today was sponsored."
Yep.
"I've been waiting over SIX hours now to get some sort of response from Mint but nothing so far."
Yep.
"new customer rate of under $12/mo is nothing to ignore"
Yep.
If T-Mobile works for you and 10GB/month is enough data AND you don't need customer support It's an incredible bargain.
Jerry...I appreciate the reply. I'm a long time ATT customer on their basic Mobile Share plan ($45) since I work from home and am not a data hog so asking if T Mobile works for me doesn't apply. Meanwhile it's been close to 36 hours since I contacted them both on phone and live chat as well as email and have yet to get a reply. From what I'm hearing this isn't unusual but it does sorta suck, LOL
They probably don't have roaming or international coverage. I'd rather just get a tmobile prepaid sim.
Also, buyer beware. In many cases, you pay for what you get. I think the only MVNO that really gets it right is Project FI.
Straight Talk was not a great experience in anyway.
Cricket has been excellent for my family. I pay 110 flat for 4 lines. I get 8GB of data and the other 3 lines get 3GB each. It's been a PLEASURE doing business with them.
In your case, the 5th line is free (3Gb base)
I know, 5th line would be free but I don't really have a need and I don't have enough a 5th phone anyways.
Same here. 5th line which will be our home line is free
+1 for Cricket. Same coverage as AT&T, but cheaper.
Cricket appears to be owned by and thereby a part of AT&T.
From what I've read, Cricket limits you to 8Mbps for LTE, am I correct?
Right. 8mbps for 4G LTE, 4mbps for HSPA+ ("4G").
As of March 1, I'll have 3 lines unlimited on Tmobile for 100 plus a watch line to make it 105.
Wife has been on Project Fi for a year now. No complaints, they rock! Service has been as good if not better than my Verizon.
Google FI Bill including brand new Nexus 6p, around 40 dollars less than her previous Sprint plan $92.
1 GB plan
Jan 27 $57.16
Dec 27, 2016 $53.52
Nov 27, 2016 $58.39
Oct 27, 2016 $52.06
Sep 27, 2016 $51.04
Aug 27, 2016 $60.48
Jul 27, 2016 $50.35
Jun 27, 2016 $57.39
May 27, 2016 $77.61
Apr 27, 2016 $61.65
Mar 27, 2016 $52.80
Feb 27, 2016 $1.79
Jan 27, 2016 $58.61
Just an FYI here...After reading the story about Mint SIM I've been trying to reach them via phone or live chat for nearly an hour with no results. Their FAQ page for changing the APN settings for data is also very general. Hopefully they'll call back or provide the answers but right now I'm seeing that their skeleton crew can't handle inquiries like AT&T. Of course paying less for 3 months service than what I pay for one at AT&T is part of the issue I'm sure :)
I just finished my "trial" with Mint SIM. Yes, their customer service sucks. They will get back to you to answer your questions, but you gotta give 'em a day or two to respond. If you're a little bit savvy with APNs, don't need the CS hand-holding and can live with T-Mobile for cellular coverage, then Mint is incredibly inexpensive. There are three catches to be aware of. First, the more you pay up front (for data and length of term) the cheaper the service gets. Second, if you surpass your LTE data allotment, the "unlimited" part slows down to 2G, or some unusable speed, so choose wisely. Finally, there isn't any data package larger than 10gb per month. Mint might not be a good value for some, but the prospect of paying a third of what I was for essentially the same service makes it a no-brainer for me.
Thanks...a couple of issues I see here. First, I'm NOT savvy with APN's which I know must be changed in order to get full LTE speed and for sending MMS. In fact I posted a thread in my user group here asking if anyone could help. Second it's been nearly 36 hours since I contacted them both with live chat and phone and I've received ZERO replies to my questions. As to data allotment I'm a small user since I work from home and am on WiFi often. I guess the perception of 'customer service' doesn't seem to exist with these sub-carriers and likely have few if any staff making it challenging. The other thing I've read is that it's not at all unusual for one of these to suddenly go under. If that happens 2 months into a prepaid year you can't get a refund. Fortunately the parent company of Mint, Ultra Mobile has been stable and growing so that's definitely in their favor. Not sure what I'll do but as you say, the rates are pretty outstanding compared to the post paid ATT Mobile share plan I have now.
I'm still trying to understand why google doesn't open up fi to phones like the iphone or samsung galaxy S series. those phones in particular ship with all the bands in the usa.
Because on an iPhone they would never have the access to the cellular antennas to switch between the multiple carriers that Fi runs on apple just isn't going to give google the access to that low level operating system code. ever period. Phones like the Galaxy S (lets talk carrier branded) have a chip by QUALCOMM that could operate on multiple carriers but software locks and lack of antennas prevent this. Lets take the AT&T version. It has a chip that could do CDMA (for sprint part of project Fi) but due to at&t's designs the phone could not activate the cdma parts and register them on the sprint network, it also could not pull a CDMA signal because of lack of antennas to those specific parts. of the circuit board.
We have seen Motorola and blackberry make multi carrier phones (like an iPhone, Google nexus or pixel) those are about the only phones that could work, but would need additional help from google and cooperation from the OEM something they might see no incentive to do since Fi is so small frys so far. LG, Samsung and HTC have never done true multi mode phones, that support all the cellular frequencies needed to operate here in the USA, even then they would need a tight partnership with google on the version of android baked for fi, loaded onto those devices.
I was talking about unlocked galaxys and iphones. When you buy an iphone from apple it works on all the bands, doesn't roam as well?
The unlocked iPhone is actually the same hardware as the Verizon and Sprint phone. AT&T and T-Mobile actually sell a different SKU that lacks the CDMA components needed for Fi. But Apple would never give Google access to that. iPhones don't let you change APNs like Android do. You have to download a Profile (carrier update) that's signed by Apple.
That's odd. Fi is TMO and Sprint. I just put my personal TMO sim into my work iPhone 7 Plus that is on sprint .. worked just fine. And carriers are allowed to send updates as far as carrier information to the iPhone without Apples permission. I'm thinking you're not as informed as you think. :D
This worked because you have the Sprint hardware as I stated above. But carrier updated DO need to be signed by Apple. I deal with this almost every day.