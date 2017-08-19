You can listen to Amazon Music on nearly any device that's out there. String up two tin cans on a flag pole, and that might work, too. (Or not.) Here's a more definitive list, though.
Amazon Music is as ubiquitous as just about any other music service out there. Tens of millions of songs. Available on nearly any device you can think of. In your car. On your phone. On a TV. On your computer.
Here's the breakdown of all the devices you can use with Amazon Music, and where to find their respective applications:
- iPhone and iPad: Hit up this link in iTunes.
- Android: You'll find it on Google Play, and on the Amazon Appstore.
- Mac and PC desktop app: Download it here. Works with Mac OS 10.9 and up, and Windows 7 and up.
- Amazon Echo: If you've got an Amazon Echo and are an Amazon Prime subscriber, you're good to go. Just tell Alexa to play some music!
- On the web: Get to your nearest internet browser and head here.
- In your car: If you've got Android Auto or Apple's CarPlay, you're covered. Amazon Music works on both. And a number of car manufacturers let Amazon Music work directly with their stock infotainment systems.
- Amazon Fire TV: Amazon's TV operating system also has access to Amazon Music. Have at it!
- Amazon Fire Tablets: You'll find Amazon Prime Music preloaded on Amazon's Fire tablets.
- Elsewhere: A few other places you can play Amazon Music include Roku, Sonos, Polk Omni, Bose, HEOS, Definitive Technology, and PlayFi.
You can Bluetooth it to your Google home, but home will not play it regular, like Pandora or play music.