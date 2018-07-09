In just a few short weeks, Samsung will take the wraps off of the Galaxy Note 9 on August 9, 2018. We're expecting the phone to be expensive, but similar to past releases, Samsung will likely throw in some free goodies here and there to try and justify the high cost.

When those deals and promotions go into effect, what are you hoping to see?

Some of the AC forum members recently chimed in with their thoughts regarding this topic and this is what they had to say.

Kilroy672

What kind of promotions would you like to see this time around? For me I'm tired of the SD cards, I have two from the last 2 Notes and two wireless chargers. Maybe they can throw in a Gear watch or even a high end fitness watch. I know it depends on the carrier ad well. Its not to early to think about the this.

Ryano89

Seriously, how bout skip my "free gift" and make the phone $700.

Nakrohtap

Seeing as they are making new faster wireless chargers to go with the faster charging speeds and the increased battery size, how about throwing in one of those?

evohicks

Samsung should throw in a case. 99% of the time I always buy the rugged case or whatever Samsung branded case gives the most protection. I like the Samsung branded cases but for the price of £35+ it would be a nice freebie. On another note, I still use my free Dex dock alot but as a desktop charger more than docking PC.

What say you? What deals/promotions do you want to be offered with the Galaxy Note 9?

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

