In just a few short weeks, Samsung will take the wraps off of the Galaxy Note 9 on August 9, 2018. We're expecting the phone to be expensive, but similar to past releases, Samsung will likely throw in some free goodies here and there to try and justify the high cost.

When those deals and promotions go into effect, what are you hoping to see?

Some of the AC forum members recently chimed in with their thoughts regarding this topic and this is what they had to say.