YouTube TV has access to dozens of Broadcast Networks to make sure you never miss an episode.

YouTube TV offers a viable way to cut the cord, and still see your favorite shows, without breaking the bank in the process. If you've already made the jump, or you're considering it, then you may be wondering what kind of channels YouTube TV actually has access to. That's why we've done the work for you and gotten the name of every cable network, and regional sports network currently available for watching.

Broadcast and Cable Networks

YouTube TV has access to a number of broadcast and cable networks, making it easy to stay caught up on your favorite shows when you cut the cord.

ABC

CBS

FOX

NBC

AMC

BBC America

BBC World News

Big Ten Network

Bravo

CBS Sports Network

Chiller

CNBC

CW

Disney Channel

Disney Junior

Disney XD

E!

ESPN

ESPN2

ESPNU

ESPNews

FOX Business

FOX News

Freeform

Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 2

FX

FXM

FXX

Golf Channel

IFC

MSNBC

NBCSN

Nat Geo

Nat Geo Wild

Newsy

Olympic Channel

Oxygen

SEC Network

Sprout

Sundance TV

Syfy

Telemundo

Tennis Channel

Universo

YouTube Red Originals

WE tv

Regional Sports Networks

When it comes to sports, there are plenty of regional networks built for specific areas. Some media markets will have access to them, but they are region specific.