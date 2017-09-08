YouTube TV has access to dozens of Broadcast Networks to make sure you never miss an episode.

YouTube TV offers a viable way to cut the cord, and still see your favorite shows, without breaking the bank in the process. If you've already made the jump, or you're considering it, then you may be wondering what kind of channels YouTube TV actually has access to. That's why we've done the work for you and gotten the name of every cable network, and regional sports network currently available for watching.

Note: This information is valid as of September 8, 2017.

Broadcast and Cable Networks

YouTube TV has access to a number of broadcast and cable networks, making it easy to stay caught up on your favorite shows when you cut the cord.

  • ABC
  • CBS
  • FOX
  • NBC
  • AMC
  • BBC America
  • BBC World News
  • Big Ten Network
  • Bravo
  • CBS Sports Network
  • Chiller
  • CNBC
  • CW
  • Disney Channel
  • Disney Junior
  • Disney XD
  • E!
  • ESPN
  • ESPN2
  • ESPNU
  • ESPNews
  • FOX Business
  • FOX News
  • Freeform
  • Fox Sports 1
  • Fox Sports 2
  • FX
  • FXM
  • FXX
  • Golf Channel
  • IFC
  • MSNBC
  • NBCSN
  • Nat Geo
  • Nat Geo Wild
  • Newsy
  • Olympic Channel
  • Oxygen
  • SEC Network
  • Sprout
  • Sundance TV
  • Syfy
  • Telemundo
  • Tennis Channel
  • Universo
  • YouTube Red Originals
  • WE tv

Regional Sports Networks

When it comes to sports, there are plenty of regional networks built for specific areas. Some media markets will have access to them, but they are region specific.

  • CSN Chicago
  • CSN Chicago Plus
  • CSN Philadelphia
  • CSN Mid-Atlantic
  • CSN New England
  • CSN Northwest
  • Fox Sports Arizona
  • Fox Sports Arizona Plus
  • Fox Sports Carolinas
  • Fox Sports Detroit
  • Fox Sports Detroit Plus
  • Fox Sports Florida
  • FOX Sports Indiana
  • FOX Sports Indiana Plus
  • FOX Sports Kansas City
  • FOX Sports Kansas City Plus
  • FOX Sports Midwest
  • FOX Sports Midwest Plus
  • Fox Sports North
    -Fox Sports North Plus
  • FOX Sports Ohio
  • Fox Sports Ohio Plus
  • Fox Sports San Diego
  • Fox Sports San Diego Plus
  • Fox Sports South
  • Fox Sports Southeast
  • Fox Sports Southwest
  • FOX Sports Southwest Plus
  • Fox Sports Sun
  • FOX Sports Tennessee
  • Fox Sports West
  • Fox Sports Wisconsin
  • FOX Sports Wisconsin Plus
  • Fox Sports Prime Ticket
  • NBC Sports Bay Area
  • NBC Sports Bay Area Plus
  • NBC Sports California
  • NBC Sports California Plus
  • NESN
  • NESN Plus
  • SportsTime Ohio
  • YES