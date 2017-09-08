YouTube TV has access to dozens of Broadcast Networks to make sure you never miss an episode.
YouTube TV offers a viable way to cut the cord, and still see your favorite shows, without breaking the bank in the process. If you've already made the jump, or you're considering it, then you may be wondering what kind of channels YouTube TV actually has access to. That's why we've done the work for you and gotten the name of every cable network, and regional sports network currently available for watching.
Note: This information is valid as of September 8, 2017.
Broadcast and Cable Networks
YouTube TV has access to a number of broadcast and cable networks, making it easy to stay caught up on your favorite shows when you cut the cord.
- ABC
- CBS
- FOX
- NBC
- AMC
- BBC America
- BBC World News
- Big Ten Network
- Bravo
- CBS Sports Network
- Chiller
- CNBC
- CW
- Disney Channel
- Disney Junior
- Disney XD
- E!
- ESPN
- ESPN2
- ESPNU
- ESPNews
- FOX Business
- FOX News
- Freeform
- Fox Sports 1
- Fox Sports 2
- FX
- FXM
- FXX
- Golf Channel
- IFC
- MSNBC
- NBCSN
- Nat Geo
- Nat Geo Wild
- Newsy
- Olympic Channel
- Oxygen
- SEC Network
- Sprout
- Sundance TV
- Syfy
- Telemundo
- Tennis Channel
- Universo
- YouTube Red Originals
- WE tv
Regional Sports Networks
When it comes to sports, there are plenty of regional networks built for specific areas. Some media markets will have access to them, but they are region specific.
- CSN Chicago
- CSN Chicago Plus
- CSN Philadelphia
- CSN Mid-Atlantic
- CSN New England
- CSN Northwest
- Fox Sports Arizona
- Fox Sports Arizona Plus
- Fox Sports Carolinas
- Fox Sports Detroit
- Fox Sports Detroit Plus
- Fox Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Indiana
- FOX Sports Indiana Plus
- FOX Sports Kansas City
- FOX Sports Kansas City Plus
- FOX Sports Midwest
- FOX Sports Midwest Plus
- Fox Sports North
-Fox Sports North Plus
- FOX Sports Ohio
- Fox Sports Ohio Plus
- Fox Sports San Diego
- Fox Sports San Diego Plus
- Fox Sports South
- Fox Sports Southeast
- Fox Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest Plus
- Fox Sports Sun
- FOX Sports Tennessee
- Fox Sports West
- Fox Sports Wisconsin
- FOX Sports Wisconsin Plus
- Fox Sports Prime Ticket
- NBC Sports Bay Area
- NBC Sports Bay Area Plus
- NBC Sports California
- NBC Sports California Plus
- NESN
- NESN Plus
- SportsTime Ohio
- YES
Reader comments
If you care about the number of channels you can get, stick with cable.
I don't care about the number of channels. I care about the fact that half the channels my family regularly watches are not included. They could have twice as many...but if they don't have those, there is no reason for me to spend money on YTTV.
Jen, Thank you so much for taking the time to post these articles, relating to YouTube TV. Very informative :)
I love the articles on YouTube TV you are doing a great job. As a YouTube TV customer, I see what is missing more than what it offers. TNT, TBS, Food Network, and NFL Redzone. Add those four channels and build an Android TV app and I would happily pay 60 dollars a month
Is that how much it costs now?
I'd be interested (for a lower price than $60), especially if they add Fox Sports Pittsburgh so I can catch the Pens games!
No. It's $35 per month.
ChuckG73 was saying that he would pay more than it currently is if they added those channels.
Yes I was saying if.....then I would pay 60. The current price with taxes is $38.50 a month and you still get a free chromecast after your first month, so basically the first 45 days is free :)
For me personally they haven't gotten to the point where it's worth switching from sling yet.
I don't get the regular local Fox station in Greensboro. Unfortunately, that means no NFC football games..........FML.
Seattle here, also only getting "FOX NET", which broadcasts FSN and/or FOX News throughout the day. Hopefully they'll pick up at least one game each week, but I'm almost afraid it'll be whatever the national headline game is.
Problem with all of these are that you are still dependent on an internet provider and they hold all the cards unless you have a competitive market. We have 1 provider - Comcast. DSL is too slow and no other provider exists. I pay $80/month for 55mb D/L. Add a good streaming package and you actually pay more than they offer internet + Xfinity cable. I have PS Vue now but to get DIY, HGTV the Food channels, Natgeo, etc it's around $45 month. So $125/month with NO local channels. Streaming has a long way to go before it makes sense to everyone.
I had the Xfinity X1 triple play with the sports package and was paying about $220 a month. I don't need a home phone either.
Now I have their basic HD (local only) TV with 100Mb down for internet + PS Vue and am paying about $160 a month ($105 for Comcast and $55 for Vue).
I still get all the football (pro and college) I want and a majority of the networks we wanted. Worth it to save $60 a month...
I am still trying to figure out how to watch NFL using Youtube TV. I understand I cannot stream it from my phone because of Verizon's exclusivity deal but I can't watch it on my laptop either. It says the game is not available but when I check CBS on cable it is. So instead of canceling cable I think I'll have to cancel Youtube TV. Had such high hopes. :(
See my comment above. Same deal here. It's like the local affiliate that broadcasts local games doesn't want to play with streaming. Maybe it's something to do with not having to pay the regional sports fees you get charged for with cable.
This is not how you want to do it probably but it works...download a GPS app that will allow you to change your location. If Youtube TV is in that local you can watch your games. That is how I live in Richmond and watching Dallas this year.
I streamed the Chiefs and Patriots game last night, but had to cast it because it was blocked for mobile devices which kinda sucks... Also the picture quality is pretty good but not quiet at sharp as Direct TV.
The list is also misleading. For example, yes, they have the CW. But it isn't live. It is basically a port of the CW app, and it has all their episodes ready to stream one day after they air. Alternatively you could download the CW app for free... A good number of their "channels" are like that.
Columbus, OH = no local NBC. That's impossible to ignore at the start of football season.