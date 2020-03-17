Best answer: The biggest external hard drive that the PS4 supports can be up to 8TB, which is the console's maximum external storage capacity. Seagate has the perfect HDD for the job.
- Loads of games: Seagate Expansion 8TB Desktop External Hard ($125 at Amazon)
- A little less: Seagate 4TB External Hard Drive ($88 at Amazon)
Why do I even need more storage?
Games are bigger than they've ever been, whether in terms of the sheer size of their worlds or the amount of content packed into them. This holds doubly true for the amount of space they take up on your hard drive.
At the beginning of the generation, Sony and Microsoft quickly found out that 500GB just wasn't enough to include on their systems' internal storage. Fast forward to today, and your standard PlayStation 4 console holds up to 1TB of storage, minus a small percentage that's dedicated to running the console itself. You'd be surprised at how quickly the internal hard-disk drive (HDD) fills up. If you do so without breaking a sweat, it's time to upgrade to an external HDD.
Why should I purchase an 8TB HDD?
According to PlayStation Support, "You can use only one device for extended storage at a time. Even if you have connected two devices that are formatted for use as extended storage, only one can be active as extended storage."
What this means is the PS4, unfortunately, doesn't support the use of multiple external hard drives simultaneously. Since it's not ideal to swap between multiple hard drives unless you need to, it's best to pick up the largest drive possible. You are already going to be spending close to $100 if you shell out for a 4TB external HDD. For just a little more you can pick up an 8TB so you won't need to worry about losing money on several purchases.
At this point, if you find that 8TB is still not enough space for your games, you can use more than one external hard drive and flip between them.
Our pick
Seagate Expansion 8TB Desktop External Hard Drive
Most bang for your buck
Seagate is a reliable brand frequently used for gaming, and its 8TB HDD is perfect to get the job done fast for the best price possible. Just plug it in, format it to your PS4, and you're ready to play.
Half-size
Seagate 4TB External Hard Drive
"I just don't need that much"
Seagate offeres smaller drives which are still compatible with the console. The price has come down a little on these drives making them a more affordable option if 4TB sounds more reasonable for you.
