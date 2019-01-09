In under two months, we're expecting Samsung to officially unveil its long-awaited Galaxy S10 series of flagships. There's a lot of hype and excitement surrounding the new phones, but even so, that hasn't stopped some people from already looking ahead even further and getting pumped for the Galaxy Note 10.

We aren't anticipating the Note 10 to be released until sometime around August this year, and while details on the phone are virtually nonexistent at this point, a few of our forum members are already putting together wish lists of things they hope/predict we'll get with the phone.