Google mostly knocked it out of the park with its Pixel 2 series, but large bezels on the small Pixel 2 and a lackluster screen on the Pixel 2 XL kept them back from true greatness for some buyers.

We're anticipating Google to unveil its Pixel 3 lineup later this fall, and while the rumor mill is still fairly quiet regarding the phone, that hasn't stopped some of our forum users from talking about what their hoping/expecting to see in the upcoming phone.

Without further ado, here's what people are saying.