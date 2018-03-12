Google mostly knocked it out of the park with its Pixel 2 series, but large bezels on the small Pixel 2 and a lackluster screen on the Pixel 2 XL kept them back from true greatness for some buyers.
We're anticipating Google to unveil its Pixel 3 lineup later this fall, and while the rumor mill is still fairly quiet regarding the phone, that hasn't stopped some of our forum users from talking about what their hoping/expecting to see in the upcoming phone.
Without further ado, here's what people are saying.
cbreze03-10-2018 06:53 PM“
The pixel line already rings all my bells and for 'me' it is the best android out there. Boomsound would just be more icing on the cake. I think phone speakers will continue to improve and device makers are always looking for some new innovations to best the competition. So anything is posible. Even me keeping the Pixel 2 for 2 years is possible. Not sure what they could addd to it to make it...
chriskwarren03-10-2018 08:27 PM“
Will be interesting to see what they come up with. My predictions (not to be confused with a wish list): 1. a notch at the top 2. dual cameras 3. IP68 Battery will be about the same. Wireless charging may make a showing as well because of Apple. The Apple notch is a guess because Google seems to be trying hard to make it work. Might see a dark theme too.
Jaycemiskel03-10-2018 09:10 PM“
I think they'll put a notch in, unfortunately. I hope they don't, but it seems likely that they will. Andrew and Alex from the site both think so as well from what I gathered on the podcast. I'm looking forward to the 2 cameras that they'll likely do. I think from now on I'll get a Pixel and a Galaxy every year. Just alternate between using them as I feel like it.
enderhexfyre03-11-2018 09:46 AM“
At the end of the day regardless of design most of us buy the Nexus/ pixel phones for the pure up to date Android software. The design and any extra features are not going to make or break my purchase decision. Just my 2 cents.
With that said, we now want to hear from you — What would you like to see in the Pixel 3?