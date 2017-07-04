Using an alternative to the big four wireless providers is a great idea for many of us, and here are some reasons why.
When we talk about phone companies most of us automatically think of the big four here in the U.S.: AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon. But they're not the only choices when it comes to who you get your service from and the popularity of alternative carriers is on the rise.
It's not difficult to understand why. Having a carrier that uses the same nationwide networks the big guys do without some of the baggage that comes along with those big guys is an attractive position for a lot of people. There is a lot to talk about, both good and bad, in any discussion about finding the right carrier and if a smaller alternative option is best for you. The advantages for you are especially important to consider.
You can save a lot of money
Depending on how you use your phone (as always) you can save a nice chunk of money every month. Different companies use different ways to price out your data. Some will let you buy several months worth of data at significantly less compared to a monthly payment. Others let you buy an amount of data and use it until it's gone, and others charge a flat fee and bill or credit you based on how much data you used in a month.
Not everyone needs an unlimited data plan.
The things they all have in common as that you're not paying for data you didn't use. Combined with cheaper prices per block of data this can mean a smaller bill if you don't use a lot of data. Alternative carriers are not for people who need unlimited data, but not everyone needs unlimited data.
Take Mint SIM for example. The company doesn't sell unlimited packages, but uses T-Mobile's network to offer ultra-cheap 4G LTE data — as low as $2 per gigabyte — in bundles of 2GB, 5GB and 10GB. And by bundling service into multiple months, you pay less when averaged out over a 12-month period.
This is the biggest reason people choose to move away from the big players in the industry and try something different. If you look at where you use your data and how much you use, you could be one of those people.
You might get a better coverage map
An alternative carrier doesn't own the cell towers and infrastructure they use to provide service. They lease it at a set price from the bigger carriers and resell service to you and me. Sometimes they lease from more than one carrier and can provide service in all the places from both.
No carrier is good everywhere, but unless you're in a very rural part of the country you'll have at least one company with good service. A company that can offer service using two coverage maps has an advantage for anyone who spends time where they are covered by at least one.
Not all carriers do this, so be sure to do your homework when you choose. Two notable examples are Net10 and Red Pocket that lease service from all four major carriers, or Project Fi which leases service from T-Mobile, Sprint and US Cellular.
No-frills service
You're paying for calls, texts, and data. That's usually all you're going to get.
There's no denying that some of the perks phone carriers can offer are nice. Unlimited texting to Canada and Mexico is a good example. But some folks just don't need anything extra.
By not having extra services the price can be cheaper. If you don't need anything more than basic service and 4G data, an alternative carrier could be great for you. Some alternative carriers do offer perks for calling and texting internationally, so when you're shopping be sure to check on them.
No credit checks
Times can be tough and less than great credit can make getting a post-paid account with the big four carriers difficult. And a credit check leaves a record on you that can adversely affect something like a car loan or mortgage.
If you don't want to go through a credit check for any reason, you might choose an alternative carrier that doesn't require one. Most don't, and you simply pay up front for what you use.
Bring your own phone
As long as it's compatible with the network you choose, you can bring your existing phone and use it without any problems.
You can also buy any unlocked phone that works with the network from anywhere you like. This gives you a lot of choices from most all companies making phones today.
Best of all, you can change phones at any time. If you like the phone you have now you can use it until you like something else better. With the cost of the service being completely separate from the cost of your phone any decisions are yours to make.
While they aren't for everyone, you can see there are some really compelling reasons to give another carrier a try, even if they don't have the brand-power the bigger ones may.
Updated June 2017: We made sure the information here was great and still relevant!
Reader comments
What are the advantages of going with an alternative carrier?
It came down to three things.
1) Savings
2) Coverage
3) Kids needed phones because of practices, games, school events, etc
We checked out various alternate carriers and went with one that is half the cost of our bill with Big Red who I was with for 17 years.
My Cricket bill is always exactly $30 with 1GB High Speed and Unlimited "Low Speed" which isn't that slow. Great Coverage and no bs.
I've been paying $35 with auto pay for a couple years and Cricket bumped the data package to 4gb a month with speed of 8mb down and 5mb up. I don't see myself changing from Cricket anytime soon. The service is so good same as AT&T which I moved from paying $90-100 dollars a month for the same service.
I'm on giffgaff in the UK, and one of the big things I like is not having to sign a contract.
I could've gotten rid of them with no consequences the day after I activated my SIM if I'd wanted to.
Anybody have experience with Ting? I like the idea of paying what you use... so if you use a lot of data while on vacation (finding gas station, food, sites, etc.) you pay for it but when you return to using very little your bill will go back to what it was.
I've been on Ting for four years. My current average is about $27 mo. The thing that sold me was their customer support. They are very nice and attentive and will go out of their way to help you if they can. Their dashboard is clear and concise and their self service web site allows you to add/remove devices with ease. They use Sprint or T-Mobile towers so you aren't limited on device selection. I bought my phone on swappa.com and just popped in their SIM. Make sure if you do BYOD that it has a clean IMEI/ESN first. Don't know if this is allowed but if you do decide to take them for a spin you can use this referral code to get a $25 credit when sign up.
https://zl16f014a22.ting.com/
Ting is freaking awesome. For two smartphones, we average $46 a month and on very rare occasions go up to $60 a month. Total. For two people!
As you mentioned, you are only paying for what you use, so it's totally up to the user to moderate their data if they want to control their bill. I also stay on my wi-fi all the time at home and work, so naturally that helps tremendously.
Coverage is great; as mentioned previously by another comment, Ting uses the T-Mobile and Sprint towers. This of course also means that when phone shopping, you can bring in any unlocked device whether it's GSM or CDMA. Incidentally, I just switched to a new phone and had zero problems doing so... and didn't have to call them. I popped in my SIM card, updated the data and messaging servers info (which is available on the Ting website), and everything was working smoothly.
Now that I think of it, I actually *didn't* update the messaging servers on my last phone when we first got Ting, and it still worked flawlessly... IDK why, it just did. But, I would recommend doing it.
The help staff are real people, who communicate like real people, and are actually helpful.
If you're thinking of going this route in general, I'd recommend giving Ting a try b/c it's no BS and no risk - you can always switch to someone else later if you choose.
I know some folks on Fi.
They like it. They went to Fi from the Big Red V. (which is EVERYWHERE it seems)
Russell's article last week was very telling regarding what you LOSE by not subscribing to the owner of the Network vs. MVNO.
I wonder if Cricket isn't a bit different because AT&T owns them in regards to network availability.
Considering cricket is not an mvno, should be the exact same
Cricket told me that att customers get priority over cricket customers with data and connecting to towers, etc.
AT&T's postpaid and prepaid (Gophone) have the same coverage. AT&T does run off of other towers in some areas and you won't have service if you subscribe to Cricket. I got this info from AT&T. Cricket also limits download speed. I've had Cricket and Gophone and definitely had better coverage with Gophone.
You will have same coverage as att customers minus the ability to roam
I had Cricket and experienced occasional dropped calls and data downloads that took forever. I switched to Gophone and the dropped calls and slow downloads stopped. I recently bought a Nexus 6P, went to Project Fi and have no complaints.
I never pay more than about $30 a month with Google Fi because I hardly ever use a whole Gig of data (I have wi-fi at home and work).
Is going to pre paid on the big 4 cheaper or a similar option as going with an mvno?
You have to be careful when you sign up for pre-pay on the big 4. I'm not familiar with each of them but I know Verizon and AT&T had (it could have changed since I last checked) their pre-pay set up that you paid for a set number of minutes/MB for a 30 day period. If you didn't use all the minutes/MB you paid for you lost them. And the rollover they talk about only counts for 30 days so if you don't use the rollover data you lose that at 60 days. It usually ends up being just like post paid but you don't need a credit check.
AT&T prepay is unlimited talk/text & 4gb data for $40 autopay and 8gb for $55 autopay. Both with rollover data. I'm not familiar with Vzn. All mvno's are the first to lose calls in times of call congestion.
Seems prepay was meant for people on single lines who don't want to use an mvno?! Intriguing.
Basically, yes. Although GO Phone also allows you to save money when you have multiple lines now.
Does that include the endless fees and taxes and charges the big 4 always lop on?
Prepaid you only pay sales tax and whatever the 911 fee is in your area.
Interesting nobody here mentioned Mint SIM. Five days after first contacting them I've yet to get a single reply or return phone call. Worse yet over the weekend they sent me an email asking how I rate their customer service. How do you rate something that doesn't exist? LOL
Cricket has the best deal going. 5 lines for $100 with 3gb each.
I have metro pcs. 4 lines. One with unlimited data and the other 3 each have 8gbs. I only pay $150 a month.