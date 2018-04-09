Buying a new smartphone is an exciting quest, but at the same time, can also be anxiety-inducing. A lot of truly excellent handsets have been released over the last few months, and all of this choice might make it difficult for you to narrow down the perfect phone for your needs.

One of our Android Central forum members reached out to the community for help in buying their next phone, as they're currently stuck between the Sony Xperia XZ2, Google Pixel 2 XL, Huawei P20 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S9, and LG V30.

Other users were quick to throw in their two cents on the matter, and these are just a few of the responses.

B. Diddy

I'd go for the Pixel 2 XL, but it certainly isn't the cheap option. You might consider a refurbished 1st generation Pixel XL, which is still an excellent phone with a great camera. Since it's a Pixel, you know it'll continue getting monthly security updates from Google until Oct 2019. It supposedly will stop getting Android version upgrades in Oct 2018, but that means it should still get...

Reply
FutureMech

I would go for P20 Pro, it just ticks most of the boxes, otherwise Pixel XL2 is a great alternative as it has timely software support, and unbeatable software user experience, well it's google after all. Side note, if battery life is the most important thing to you, then the P20 Pro should easily be the choice, as the Mate 10 Pro has the best battery life, it even bested mine Mate 9, which...

Reply
chanchan05

Well it would depend entirely on what you're looking for. You could check out a Nokia 8. Closest thing to a Pixel 2 you can get without spending for one. I'm usinh an S9 and I'm finding it to be a great phone.

Reply
Morty2264

I see you are a relatively new user - welcome to Android Central! I too would recommend the Pixel 2 XL; especially since Google has a good warranty plan on their devices. I'd also recommend the V30. Both phones are devices that will stand up to long-term use and have great specs (great software, good battery life, water resistance, AOD; and the V30 has a headphone jack if that is something you...

Reply

Now, we'd love to hear from you – At this point in 2018, what Android phone do you recommend picking up?

Join the conversation in the forums!