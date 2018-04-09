Buying a new smartphone is an exciting quest, but at the same time, can also be anxiety-inducing. A lot of truly excellent handsets have been released over the last few months, and all of this choice might make it difficult for you to narrow down the perfect phone for your needs.

One of our Android Central forum members reached out to the community for help in buying their next phone, as they're currently stuck between the Sony Xperia XZ2, Google Pixel 2 XL, Huawei P20 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S9, and LG V30.

Other users were quick to throw in their two cents on the matter, and these are just a few of the responses.