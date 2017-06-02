We play the wishing game and ask for a new version of our old favorites in this week's roundtable.
Android has come a long way since the beginning. 2008 may not sound like it was forever ago, but in smartphone years it's ancient history. We've seen a lot of Android phones come and go since then, and while some were good and some were bad, a few were absofreakinglutely awesome.
This week the AC staff goes around the table to talk about those awesome phones from the past to tell everyone which phone deserves a refresh.
Jerry Hildenbrand
I want it, many of you want it and probably some people at Google want it: A 2017 Nexus One. Glowing trackball and all.
Bring back the Superphone.
Andy Rubin called it the "Superphone" when he helped announce it in 2010, and then promised it was the start of bigger things to come. He nailed it (at least the second part). The original Motorola Droid kicked off Android as the carriers' dream device but the Nexus One showed the world a glimpse what Android could be when Google was able to do whatever the hell they felt like. It even had amazing specs for its day with that incredible 1GHz processor. Android was glitchy and geeky back then, but the Nexus One carried it forward through countless updates that fixed things and broke others. It was fun as hell.
Imagine a 5.5-inch Nexus One with a Snapdragon 835 and 4GB of RAM. And a glowing trackball. Oh yeah.
Andrew Martonik
I would love to see OnePlus take another swing at the OnePlus X. Despite all of its flaws of missing some specs and having some baffling radio band choices in the U.S., the OnePlus X was a gorgeous phone. It was compact, simple, brilliantly made and had a great screen — all for just $249. None of the devices today you see at that price point offer this level of hardware.
The OnePlus X was compact, simple and brilliant.
I'm sure the economics of such a phone don't really make sense — which was part of the issue with the whole thing — but I think OnePlus is in a far better state operationally now than it was when the OnePlus X first came out. A sequel would be greatly loved by those of us who really appreciated what the original did.
Marc Lagace
All I ever wanted in a phone was found in the Samsung Galaxy Note 7, so I'm pretty stoked that my "refresh" pick is actually happening. In fact, Samsung is supposed to start selling them sometime this month in South Korea, with hopefully a North American re-release following shortly afterward? Right now, the price is rumored to be over $600, which will be even higher for us Canadians so I'm holding out hope that these will be sold through the major wireless carriers so I might be able to pick one up on contract.
The note 7 was all I ever wanted in a phone.
When Samsung first announced they would be selling refurbished Note 7s, they mentioned market availability would be "dependent upon consultations with regulatory authorities and carriers as well as due consideration of local demand". I guess that means I should tweeting at Samsung and Bell to sell them in Canada.
Seriously, I will jump through whatever hoops are necessary to own a Note 7 again. I will avoid bringing it on flights, I will have it registered as a potentially deadly weapon, and I will deal with the barrage of jokes about it being the "Fire Edition" if they end up calling it the Note FE — I just want a non-explodey version of the best phone I've ever used.
Russell Holly
The original Moto X had features that still don't exist in anything else.
I would give my good arm for a refresh of the original Moto X. It was small, unique, felt good to hold, and offered features that still don't really exist in the exact same way elsewhere. It wasn't a perfect phone by any stretch, but it was a breath of fresh air and Moto quickly deviated from it in search of those bigger phones "everyone" wanted.
Give me a Moto X with new gesture controls, a killer camera, and a body small enough to actually fit in my hand. Keep that curved back, keep MotoMaker designs available, and stay as far away from maximum display size as possible.
Florence Ion
A low-end phone that felt like its high-end counterparts.
I echo Andrew's sentiments — bring back the OnePlus X! Whatever happened to making low-end smartphones feel like their high-end counterparts? Just because I don't want to pay premium prices doesn't mean I don't deserve a premium-seeming experience. The combined package of the stylish glass and metal bezel on the OnePlus X and its aging-but-not-archaic processor remains unparalleled to this day. Will we ever see a reprise of this fabled affordable device?
Jen Karner
I'd love it if an updated version of the Nexus 5X were to appear in my hand.
I'm not really one of those people who falls head over heels in love with a phone, so this is a tough one to really decide on. Really though, I'd love it if an updated version of the Nexus 5X were to appear in my hand. I loved how well it fit into my — admittedly tiny — hands, and I used the phone until it had basically given up on life. If I could get a new and improved version with an updated camera, more storage space, and Android 7.1 I'd be a pretty happy camper.
Harish Jonnalagadda
An updated HTC One M8 with the same BoomSound experience would be awesome.
HTC got a lot of things right with the One M8 — the aluminium chassis was downright gorgeous, the phone had amazing stereo speakers, and it had an in-hand feel that few phones can match today. Most of all, the phone had the best BoomSound setup of any HTC phone before or after.
The stereo speakers threw out an impressive amount of volume, making the One M8 an ideal device for viewing multimedia content on the go. An updated variant with Snapdragon 835, HTC's latest software skin, and a much better camera would make for a very compelling device.
Your turn
Have a favorite Android phone from years past that would be great with updated hardware? Hit the comments and let everyone know!
Reader comments
HTC One X. Like the recent SD810 - it was plagued with a too hot Tegra 3 and small battery. A 2017 HTC One X with the same size screen (perhaps denser) and a more efficient chipset (625/650) would be dope. Oh and drop the pogo pins and include Qi charging (and ip68) and it would be my dream phone.
https://mybroadband.co.za/news/wp-content/uploads/2012/05/HTC-One-X-fron...
Yes!! Brilliant futuristic phone!! Mine fell in a fish pond, and I still cry myself to sleep.....
Nexus 6
With wireless charging
Absolutely! (And no 18:9 hogwash to "make it easier to hold.")
Nexus 6 already had wireless charging. But I'd love another Nexus 6 with updated internals.
Yes, the Nexus 6. Still using mine on Project Fi.
Also wouldn't mind seeing a refresh of the Nexus 7 tablet, but with an included phone, so two devices in one.
I want a vanilla Android device that gets all of the newest/latest updates.
T-Mobile (HTC) G2. Small phone, great keyboard and a decent camera for the time. Along with a stock android experience. It was heavy due to the keyboard and metal body, but an overall pleasant phone to use.
http://www.gsmarena.com/t_mobile_g2-3518.php
Loved that phone. Keyboard felt great.
HTC One M7 with Snapdragon 835, 4GB RAM, 3000mAh battery and updated Ultra Pixel camera with it's unique HTC Edge Sense.
You've just described an HTC U11.
Nexus 5, so I don't have to try replacing my battery when it eventually degrades too far.
2nd gen Moto X.. But not some new stupid way they're doing it now. The original way
The Moto Droid with the slide up keyboard! (Drool) I'd love to get that phone back in my hands.
LG G2.
Absolute best phone for its time.
Loved my LG G2 best battery life of any device I've owned. After 2 years the digitizer went out so I got the G4. It's OK but that's it. No bootloop issues with it but I actually keep switching back to my Nexus 6 more and more. Shamu is a great device if you can tolerate the size.
I'm due for an upgrade soon and not sure what if anything I'll get. Might just use the Nexus 6 as my daily. One thing I know for sure is that my G4 will be the last carrier branded device I own. Unlocked for me from now on.
Moto X 2014
That is still my favorite all around phone. The version of Moto Display on it was far and away the best active/always screen so far. I loved the sensors around the front of the phone so you could wave your hand over the screen and it would turn on. I liked the extra features it had. Chop for the flashlight or twist for the camera to launch. The OS was extremely close to stock Android but had the right extra features added in. You could download a Motorola interface to your computer and get text message and text from your computer back then also. That phone was ahead of it's time and MotoMaker was amazing. I had a blue leather unlocked Moto X.
Update that phone. Snap Dragon 835, 5.5 inch screen, good stereo speakers, 3200 mah battery and I'd buy it in a heart beat.
Hell yeah. The original Moto X was pure genius!
HTC DNA... The soft touch and black with red was gorgeous!
I had that phone and loved it! Just wished for a bigger battery and SD card support.
+1
Coming in, I already had the Nexus 5X in mind and it's nice to see Jen picked the same. As a former 5X owner, I absolutely loved it. It got overshadowed by the 6P and many people ultimately didn't go with the 5X due to the lesser specs. It also didn't help that people were reporting performance issues, but I had no issues with my unit. It had many things going for it. The size was manageable, it had a clean look to it, and it was a Nexus. It could've been a bigger hit among the enthusiasts. Give me a refresh with updated internals, along with an amoled panel, and take my money.
Original Moto X . Still in my opinion most underated phone of all time. Maybe go with a 5 in 1440 displsy , FPS in the dimple, 835 , 3200 battery. Oh, and still be owned by Google.
Loved that phone.
This. Loved my OG X. So much that I carried it for 3 years! I know that makes me weird in a world where people change phones every 6-12 months. Give the X a refresh with some of the best features of my Moto Z Play (can you say battery life?), plus a great camera, and I'll buy one in a heartbeat.
I, too, loved the 2013 Moto X so much, I kept it for more than 2.5 years. The lackluster camera, aging battery, and lack of OS updates finally got me to switch to this Sony Xperia X Compact, which is really the only option for a one-handed phone these days. Even 5 inches is too big for me. I like the return to a physical camera button, too, since my first smartphone had one.
I reserve the Lumia 920 for the most underrated of all time. But yeah Moto X would be great today.
HTC Hero. Preferably the CDMA design (i liked its chine better) but i'd settle for the GSM.
I would absolutely buy the hell out of an OG Moto X SE! Same for HTC One X - best "plastic" on a phone ever.
I agree with Andrew.
The OnePlus X was actually the ONLY OnePlus phone I EVER considered. And to be honest, the SD801 in it was the only reason I didn't pull the trigger (which turned out to be a good call given what Google did to that processor when it comes to future updates).
I just think OnePlus approached it wrong with the X in one sense: they should have aligned it with Sony's extremely popular Compact line (well, I mean the REAL Compact line so, up until the Z5 Compact. That abortion that was the X Compact doesn't count) in providing a premium phone in a normal size. If OnePlus created a OnePlus X2 BUT instead of chipping on the components to make it "affordable" they made it just a normal sized version of the oversized OnePlus 5, THEN they'd be in for a serious hit. They don't need to charge ridiculous amounts like Sony, LG and Samsung do. In fact, they might charge the same or say, 10% less than the oversized OnePlus 5 and they'd find a very untapped market for it.
You see, unlike what some want you to believe, there is a really vast market for people who want normal sized flagship phones. That is phones BELOW 5". No, not everyone is trying to replace their tablets or laptops with a smartphone. In fact, most people aren't (as proved by the failure of Microsoft's Continuum and Samsung's DeX). But most people also want a phone that is reliable AND they can actually use with one hand.
That's why phones like the iPhone SE and the Xperia Compact line sell like hot cakes to their respective companies (which is also why Sony is putting the Compact line back in the premium segment from where the X Compact took it).
HTC EVO 5.7 inch screen snapdragon 835, BoomSound Speakers and a kickstand. YESSIR
Moto X. I can't wait to see how the new version turns out. The specs I've heard rumors about, while not top of the line, sound very compelling to me. The Moto X 2014 is my favorite phone of all time.
I'd like to see a refresh of the Note 4 design (best phone ever to me!); user-replaceable battery, soft touch back, larger FLAT 16:9 screen, best S Pen detection mechanism design, IR blaster, etc.
Another vote for the Note 4... Is my favorite phone I've ever owned.
I'm with you, The Note 4 refresh would be my dream phone. Sd 835, 4gb ram, newer S Pen, with that ir blaster and removable battery... Sold! Although I'm still a little undecided... Removable battery or water resistance... IF I had to choose, living in the Pacific northwest water resistance is kinda a blessing.
How about a Palm Pre running Android, swipe gestures and all?
+100!!!
I loved my Pre. Multitasking beast!
Add me to the list for the OG Moto X. I loved everything about that phone. I'd like to see a refresh with the original design in mind. I'm not too excited for the new version, though; It looks just like their others. Part of the excitement with the OG (and 2014, for that matter) was the different build materials and how it felt in the hand. Having just another slab of glass wrapped in metal doesn't move the needle for me. If you put the G, X and Z lines in a row, nothing stands out. The OG X stood out - in a good way.
Man I miss my Nexus 4 ... that phone was the best phone I have ever taken out of the box. The honeymoon period with that phone lasted forever.
Yes! This is what I was going to post. Best phone I ever had. It's still sitting on my shelf taunting me... Not sure why Google went away from such a great design, that phone was so ahead of its time.
I never had the chance to get a Nexus 4 because they didn't make a CDMA version. It was the best looking phone at the time. I would love to see them make another one.
I'll ditto the HTC One m8. I'm still using mine and love it for the speakers. That was actually the deciding factor for me when I picked it out and it is still the best part of it.
Another vote for the Note 4.
Love that HTC M8, my favorite smartphone to date and it is currently my back up phone! #beastmode
The Nexus 6 needs a refresh. Or just the whole Moto x line .. the most ergonomic phones you'll ever hold Moto knocked it out of the park with such subtle design cues that were awesome. Tapering from bottom to top. Screen to bezel ratio for 2014 was off the hook. Just sayin
The nexus 6 2014 bezels still put some phones coming out in 2017 to shame!
Yep! Nexus 6 is still a beast, especially if it's running nougat.
Evo
Nexus 7 with full cellular support so it can be used as a phone.
I love my Nexus 5. If it weren't for the battery life, I used two of these throughout my homeless four years. It was my computer in my pocket. <3 <3
+1
A re-do of the first gen Moto X with a front FPS and modern camera.
The greatest phone ever made and the one that started the whole Phablet craze THE HTC EVO.
HTC M8... Phone was amazing.. Give it a SD 835 with updated boomsound n water resistance 🙌🏾
Galaxy Nexus, best shaped phone ever
HTC EVO!
Palm Pre - loved web-os before android
Nexus 6P. Make smaller bezels, slightly bigger screen, but keep FFS, add SD 835, base storage option is 64 GB, bigger battery, 4 GB RAM, better cam, and if possible, wireless charging with metal back (if possible) and I would be happy.
So glad to see the original Moto X on this list, and several other commenters mentioning it as well. I've never been as happy with any phone as I was with the original X. I think a 2017 refresh would need to be a *bit* bigger than the original, but smaller than everything else on the market. And I'd move the headphone jack. But other than that, this is pretty much the only phone I've ever had that I never complained about.
LG Optimus 3D. First 2x2x2. It was a fantastic phone but it was buried by the lack of updates and the more popular, but less powerful Evo 3D.
http://3.bp.blogspot.com/_1kzt2gs_baw/TKtmkN6jAOI/AAAAAAAAAIE/LYDGeD57Ff...
The HTC Incredible. It was my first android phone and still my favorite. That thing truly lived up to its name. It's still going in my toddler's room as a music player. It won't die!
Moto X, damn near perfect in an imperfect world! Then I'd go Nexus 4 or one plus x
Oh an improved Blackberry Priv for sure!
HTC EVO 3D. Lol. Definitely would love to see the Note 4 come back. Best phone I ever owned.
I guess I'm the only one (besides Jerry) that would love to see a refreshed Nexus One? He and I have the same birthday coming up too, so it must be fitting. :p Besides that phone, a refreshed Nexus 5 and 6P would be my other options. The N5 is still alive and kicking, being used by my brother-in-law halfway across the world. The 6P I'm still rocking, but would love to have it be more bezel-less, keep the front-facing speakers, have an even better AMOLED display, continue to improve on its excellent camera, and of course spec'ed out for the next gen Qualcomm processor and RAM.
Good comment,I would love to see this as well.
Nexus 6
Nexus 4 with all new internals and premium material on the build. Still my favorite phone to date
I would love to see a updated Sony Xperia Play - Sony could release it with 128 GB of storage and SD card slot with the Snapdragon 835 and 4 GB of Ram. Have remote play with the PS 3 and 4.
I would also love a remake of the 2013-2015 Moto Xs with updated processors. This give people a choice of small, medium, and large sizes for a phone.
I'd love to say the EVO - but we all know what happened last time HTC revisited the EVO. We got one weird looking device with a built in quicksand...and then we got the abortion that was the evo3d. No HTC - BAD HTC
HTC Desire HD. The original had a 4.3 inch screen, 1 ghz processor and a full metal body, when this was only a dream in other brands future. It's amazing really that so many things in modern phones was a HTC first.....
A thought... A Sidekick running Android and the spinning keyboard. I would SO GET THIS!!!
My HTC white ceramic HERO. Make it look exactly the same...chin and trackball...add fingerprint sensor into the trackball...and a cool SENSE UI! I loved that phone.
Gotta go with the Evo. That was a real game changer for Android.
For me, it's the galaxy s3. It had a beautiful screen, a great ergonomic shape that fit perfectly in my hand and most importantly, it was the snappiest phone I have ever used. There was never a stutter when using that phone. Even my galaxy s7 stutters occasionally when I use it. An updated galaxy s3 with an 835 and a 3000 mAh battery would be my dream phone.
Definitely a Nexus 6 with updated processor, 6gb memory and at least a Snapdragon 821, 64gb and/or 128gb storage and bigger battery. I would pay good money for that phone.
Nexus 5, with better specs. I know the 5X was released but didn't seem worth moving from the Nexus 6 for.
The Nexus One. Honorable Mentions to the HTC One X and M8.