When it's time to buy a new smartphone, it can be hard to not feel like a kid in a candy shop. The options that are available to us are better than ever before, meaning you can get a darn good handset no matter how much you plan on spending.

However, with so many brands and models to choose from, how do you know what's really best for you?

A few of the AC forum users recently shared their input on what they're looking at for their next smartphone purchase, and this is what they had to say.

Morty2264

I haven't really thought too much about it - I love my Pixel 2 so much! - but probably something from Pixel, HTC, or OnePlus. Or LG. As you can probably tell, it's hard for me to choose between phones. 🤣

Reply
HotFix

I'm leaning towards a Samsung Galaxy S9 Active when they come out. Dual speakers and Dolby Atmos so it won't be a step down audio wise.

Reply
Itsa_Me_Mario

For me using the pixesl, in addition to "stock Android", the benefits of a class leading camera, only OEM giving consist updates, only oem taking security seriously, only oem not selling/sharing user data, metal body, USB-power delivery support, class leading performance, class leading software experience, excellent battery life and other features make it a winning lineup for me. But I definitely...

Reply
Rumblee1

I had a pixel phone. Other than pure Android, the pixel sucked. I went right back to my Axon7 and S7 EDGE. Now I'm on an LG V30 and loving it.

Reply

Now, we want to hand the mic over to you! What do you plan on buying for your next smartphone?

Join the conversation in the forums!