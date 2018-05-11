Ever since its inception, one of the biggest draws to Android has been its openness to user customization. No Android home screen looks identical to someone else's, and one of the best ways to make your phone truly your own is through launchers.

Android launchers have been around for years, and while the default ones from Google, Samsung, and LG are continually getting better and better, there are still times where you just can't beat a third-party solution.

Some of the AC community recently got together to talk about which launcher they're currently using, and this is what they had to say.

bhatech

Use Nova launcher and I would suggest buy the Nova prime for unlocking all features. Your can't go wrong buying Nova launcher sure you will be using that on all your devices for a long time Other good launchers, Action launcher and if you are into Microsoft services then Microsoft launcher is good as well.

UdiBerry

I'm using the default Samsung TouchWiz. It's super fast and has all the features I need. Only thing I'm missing is the ability to change individual icons for apps... I've also tried Nova prime and it was really nice with many options, but it wasn't as fast as TW and it didn't have an option to reorder the apps in the drawer (it's only alphabetically).

medic22003

most will probably say I'm wrong and that's OK. I use the BlackBerry launcher. I enjoy the shortcuts that it has and the way I can set them up. I can lock my phone with a tap on the screen. I have several texting a d calling shortcuts in folders that allows speed dial without going into the contacts app or the dialer. there are other reasons but that's one of the main ones.

MooMooPrincess

I use action or Microsoft launcher, Microsoft is better than action imo but I like the way they both look and perform. I'm over Nova (it's really good though)

What say you? What Android launcher are you currently rocking on your phone?

