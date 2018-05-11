Ever since its inception, one of the biggest draws to Android has been its openness to user customization. No Android home screen looks identical to someone else's , and one of the best ways to make your phone truly your own is through launchers.

Android launchers have been around for years, and while the default ones from Google, Samsung, and LG are continually getting better and better, there are still times where you just can't beat a third-party solution.

Some of the AC community recently got together to talk about which launcher they're currently using, and this is what they had to say.