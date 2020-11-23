When you think of high-end and technically-impressive Android phones, chances are you think of a Galaxy Note. Samsung's Note flagships often tend to be some of the most impressive handsets we see every year, and that's been no different in 2020 with the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra.
One of our AC forum members recently shared that they're looking to upgrade their OnePlus 6T to the Galaxy Note 20, which would be their first-ever Note.
A few of our other members responded to this, saying:
This got us to wondering — What advice do you have for a first-time Galaxy Note buyer?
Join the conversation in the forums!
Samsung reportedly confirms plans of ending the Galaxy Note series
According to a report out of South Korea, Samsung has confirmed plans of discontinuing the Galaxy Note series. It has also confirmed S Pen support for the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 3.
Don't miss this great NVIDIA Shield TV Black Friday deal
The best and most consistent Android TV experience for the last several years has been the NVIDIA Shield TT, and today is one of the rare times that it's actually discounted from its normal $150 price. Grab it while it lasts.
I don't like the new Google Pay, but it could be Google's next killer app
The new version of Google Pay has landed — and it's not all amazing. That said, with a few tweaks here and there, it could be Google's best service since Google Photos.
The best Honor phones available right now
Huawei's ongoing trade ban has affected its Honor sub-brand as well, with the manufacturer launching fewer devices than usual last year. That said, we got to see a few standout phones in the likes of the Honor 9X and 20 series.