Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra housingSource: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central

When you think of high-end and technically-impressive Android phones, chances are you think of a Galaxy Note. Samsung's Note flagships often tend to be some of the most impressive handsets we see every year, and that's been no different in 2020 with the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra.

One of our AC forum members recently shared that they're looking to upgrade their OnePlus 6T to the Galaxy Note 20, which would be their first-ever Note.

A few of our other members responded to this, saying:

bandofbrothers2112

Depends if the s pen is a deal breaker or not. The new upcoming s21 maybe of interest to you if disposable income / budget / upgrade allows. I use the N20 Ultra and it's a beast and the s pen for my usage habits is relevant and useful. I'm confident other members here will give you some fantastic insight. If your shops are open then consider having a play with their retail demo models...

Reply
evohicks

There are some good deals to be had leading up to black Friday, even Samsung have a deal on at £929 right now in the UK for the ultra with trade in options also.

Reply
o4liberty

I picked up the regular note and hands down best device to date for me it hasn't let me down once great device.

Reply
Gary02468

It depends on your priorities. For me, screen and camera resolution are important. The last time my phone display was less than 1440p was in 2013 (Note 3), so I wouldn't be happy with that regression. If 1080p resolution is acceptable to you, then the plain Note20 is probably a great phone, although you may be able to find something comparable for less money, unless you need the stylus.

Reply

This got us to wondering — What advice do you have for a first-time Galaxy Note buyer?

Join the conversation in the forums!