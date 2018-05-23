The WeMo Wi-Fi light switch is $29.99 on Amazon. It's only ever sold for less than this one time in the past, and that was during Black Friday where it was $1 cheaper. This is the lowest it's been since that sale.

You can control this switch from the wall, the WeMo app, and your Alexa or Google Assistant device. You don't need anything special other than Wi-Fi. With this switch, you can schedule your lights to do what you want. Adjust them with the sunset or sunrise. Turn off your lights with your phone when you're at work and realize you forgot to -- or from bed when you're like me and being extra lazy. Set your lights to turn on slowly and help you wake up. The dimmer switch has 3.9 stars based on more than 10,500 reviews.

