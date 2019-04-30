Those who are looking for a new credit card but don't travel much and don't care about hotel status are in luck. There are numerous simple and pure cash back cards that might meet your needs. Today we'll talk about one of those options - the Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® Card.

Right now, if you apply and are approved, you will earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending just $1,000 in the first three months of account opening. That's a pretty nice 20% return on your first thousand bucks. In addition to the bonus, you will earn a flat 1.5% cash back on all purchases. This might lead many to immediately think about the Chase Freedom Unlimited, which also offers the same flat earning rate. However, there's an elevated cash back rate if you use your Cash Wise card through Google Pay or Apple Pay. Instead of the base 1.5%, you'll enjoy 1.8% on all purchases, an increase in the earnings rate of 20%. However, this elevated rate is only applicable for your first 12 months as a cardholder.