Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Mobile Nations may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network.
Those who are looking for a new credit card but don't travel much and don't care about hotel status are in luck. There are numerous simple and pure cash back cards that might meet your needs. Today we'll talk about one of those options - the Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® Card.
Right now, if you apply and are approved, you will earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending just $1,000 in the first three months of account opening. That's a pretty nice 20% return on your first thousand bucks. In addition to the bonus, you will earn a flat 1.5% cash back on all purchases. This might lead many to immediately think about the Chase Freedom Unlimited, which also offers the same flat earning rate. However, there's an elevated cash back rate if you use your Cash Wise card through Google Pay or Apple Pay. Instead of the base 1.5%, you'll enjoy 1.8% on all purchases, an increase in the earnings rate of 20%. However, this elevated rate is only applicable for your first 12 months as a cardholder.
Straight cash
Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® Card
This is a card for those who want a simple cash back card with no annual fee and 0% Intro APR for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers. And for a limited, cardholders can enjoy an elevated cash back rate by using Google or Apple Pay.
One additional benefit worth mentioning is cell phone insurance. Cardholders can receive up to $600 in protection on damage or theft of their mobile devices. To be eligible, you must be paying your monthly cellular bill with your Cash Wise card. If you're someone who is prone to dropping your phone, this could be a pretty useful benefit.
Though the Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® Card might not wow anyone with its perks, it does offer a decent welcome bonus, good cell phone insurance, and charges no annual fee. If these are benefits that attract you, consider adding this card to your wallet.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.