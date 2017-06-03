It's time to be unproductive and have fun!

Even a short work week ends in a weekend. And since it's Saturday, that means it's time to fire up the post where you get to say anything about anything. Almost anything. You still need to be kind to each other.

There are plenty of things to talk about if you're out of ideas. A new phone from MotoroLenovo, Andy Rubin's Essential phone, or all the reasons you don't care that Bixby Voice Assistant is delayed. Or you can just talk about a Nintendo theme park complete with a Mario Kart ride. Whatever.

I have the house to myself this weekend so I plan on drinking too much, playing the music too loud and not wearing pants until Sunday night. So, a normal weekend here.

What y'all up to?