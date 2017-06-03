It's time to be unproductive and have fun!
Even a short work week ends in a weekend. And since it's Saturday, that means it's time to fire up the post where you get to say anything about anything. Almost anything. You still need to be kind to each other.
There are plenty of things to talk about if you're out of ideas. A new phone from MotoroLenovo, Andy Rubin's Essential phone, or all the reasons you don't care that Bixby Voice Assistant is delayed. Or you can just talk about a Nintendo theme park complete with a Mario Kart ride. Whatever.
I have the house to myself this weekend so I plan on drinking too much, playing the music too loud and not wearing pants until Sunday night. So, a normal weekend here.
What y'all up to?
Tending an impatient 1 yr old. Like every weekend ...
Enjoy the naps, all downhill after that.
Lost my pixel. And trying to download my Google drive app backup on to my new one but, it's not working. Does anyone know how to get the backup out of drive and on to my pixel
Backup files? Like apps etc?
If that's the case it pulls from there when you sign into a new device with your login details.
Sorry to hear about your pixel
Yes, it should start downloading all your apps after you login to google from the new phone. Sorry for your loss :(
Cubs and The Leftovers finale on Sunday. Chilling with the wife this evening and tomorrow.
'yet another useless comment to a useless post'
Is that in response to my post?
"I plan on drinking too much, playing the music too loud and not wearing pants until Sunday night."
LOL, awesome! Now that's my kind of weekend. :D I finished up a few chores earlier and now chilling with a growler of Trim Tab Raspberry Berliner Weisse while streaming Hair Nation (SirusXM station). Later plan to head to the local pub to watch game 2 of the Stanley Cup.
I'm having an international day: Driving a German/Italian car to a Thai restaurant for a date with a Jamaican hottie.
Zinger of the moment!: The Bixby button is a poor use of space.
That aside, I also enjoyed a Mr Mobile video, which for the first time really brought out some illogical bias. I know he's having a deep, deep, DEEP love affair with the S8 screen, but sheesh!
You know what? I noticed that too. Are you talking about the HTC U 11 review video? I have a feeling some of the AC attitudes are having a negative effect on him. A shame really. It's just the first video I've noticed that though so hopefully it won't be a trend.
AC: Please review
Today's Podcast Play/Stream & Download links not working.
Fixed, thanks
Enjoying 'our' birthday... Both the wife and I are born on the same day - we met in college...
Funny though - birthday numbers have apparently stopped at 60. That works for me.
Kids made us brunch - eggs Benedict, hollandaise sauce, and plenty of Mermosas... Yum.
I figured I would chime in here and express my surprise that in the AC round table from earlier this week nobody longed for an updated Note 4. Talk about a massive productivity device. I would have thought that a group of technology editors would have jumped all over that possibility.
Warframe and Blue Curacao... that's my weekend.