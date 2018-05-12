I ordered a treat for myself: a big, soft, fancy-pants leather office chair. I really didn't want to spend the money, but the last chair I bought sucked and sitting in the wheelchair at my desk sucks even worse, so I had to. It will be here Monday and I want to move my desk out of the sun for summer, so that means it's time to root through all of this junk again. I like collecting junk, but hate rooting through it.

"Junk" is the wrong word, because it's all stuff I need to keep handy. Or think I do, anyway. Little adapters and headphones and assorted parts and cables. Lots of cables. It should be a law that all things with a removable cable use the same connector and the same power requirements. Vote for me in November and we can make it happen. Until then I have to untangle them and try to not make a birds nest the next time I use one and toss it under a desk or table. If you haven't noticed, I hate tidying up my junk.