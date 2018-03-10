It's my favorite time of year. Not because of any tech products we might have seen or talked about, or things that we can buy. Nope. It's the time of year when the trout are still biting and the weather is good enough that I can get to them. This is the time of the year when I can mosy down to the creek, get my fishing line wet and if I'm lucky, find a big trout who is hungry enough to bite on my poorly placed wet fly. Maybe it's some primal DNA that still survives inside of me, but there's nothing I'd rather do than go fishin'.

It's not something I get to do as often as I would like. Work keeps me busy, nobody can seem to escape that, and I don't get around as well as I used to so I'm restricted to places where I can get my wheelchair close enough to the water that I can set up and (not catch any) fish, so I look forward to this time of year when it all just clicks together. Even when the fish are smarter than me and I don't get a single bite, it's a good day. Soon the weather will be warm enough that people who aren't a bit crazy will be out and close to the water, so I have to appreciate this time of year while I still can.

By the time you read this, I'll either be enjoying a brunch of fresh trout filet and some healthy green things my wife forces me to eat or a peanut butter sandwich because the fish outsmarted me. Either way, I'll be happy.

Take a minute and let everyone know what you're doing on this fine weekend — and be sure to share any fishing tips if you have them!