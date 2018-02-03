The kick is up, and it's good!
There are a few things that are 100% wholly American. One of them is using "American" when you really mean the United States, and another is the Super Bowl. It's a weekend holiday in almost every way and even if you're not into American Football you can't help but see and hear about the teams, the drama, and the commercials.
Once you have all the snacks and beverages purchased, the recliners oiled and ready for action, and your television screen sparkly clean and streak-free, take a minute and say hey in the weekend comments!
I'm not the biggest football fan, and "my" team will be watching the Super Bowl from home just like most of us will be, but I'll probably be tuned in. I don't want to miss the spectacle and not have a clue when everyone is talking about what happened come Monday. I even have a friendly wager with my neighbor and will be looking forward to the next snowfall so he can shovel my driveway when the Patriots win by 7.
What's your line on the game? Will the Patriots find a new way to bend the rules so they win again or will Philly feed on all the excitement and go Hulksmash to win big? And who will have the best commercial? Jump into the comments and talk about it!
Reader comments
Patriots as favorite
I think my liver will be the ultimate loser.
Eagles by 5 points
Patriots winning into the 3rd. Eagles win in the 4th
My prediction is not watching this year.
Let's see Eagles out to early lead. The Eagles will score to open second half but will never score again as the Patriots rally to win in forth quarter. P.S. I've seen this movie to many times before
Men will run around with the Superb Owl's egg. They will throw it, kick it and generally treat it with disrespect.
Despite this grim ritual, the Superb Owl will not reveal itself.
I predict I'll be doing something more valuable with my time than watching the NFL.
Like posting on a story about the NFL?
I'm not even watching the game. I'm a giants fan. I don't like either team.
I'm not planning on watching, I will just watch all the commercials on you tube Monday. Have a great weekend!
In order to have some enjoyment of the game, you need someone to root for or against. Considering I'm a Giants fan, I won't be watching this year.
The commercials will beat the Patriots and Eagles 📺🏈
I'm in it for the commercials and the half time show. I suspect a Patriot win, but I hope the Eagles do.
The Superbowl is happening 12 mins away from my house. There is celebrities everywhere around this town. I definitely think Tom Brady will get his 6th ring.
Brady did not have a hand injury couple weeks ago. He was having a sixth finger added to his hand.
The finger in question was surgically removed from Ben Roethlisberger. :(
I thought they took it out of Trump's rear end.
Win or lose, my car's probably going to get flipped over.
Lol
Some guys will be watching the game at my place, but I'm going on a romantic trip and won't be there!
Eagle's or any team playing the Patriots. 🤛
#FlyEaglesFly 🦅
OJ Simpson knifing the Incredible Hulk