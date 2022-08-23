Best wireless earbuds for Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 in 2022

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 plays nice with wireless earbuds. So much so, in fact, that you may not even need your phone if you load it up with tracks or playlists from compatible apps. Even if you do keep your phone close, the watch still lets you control playback from your wrist. Really convenient for keeping the phone out of sight and letting the earbuds do their thing.

Check out these earbuds if you're wearing the Galaxy Watch 5

Watch and listen

Wearing a good pair of wireless earbuds does enhance the smartwatch experience, especially when the watch in this case is Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5. The watch was built to work with earbuds directly, especially when they're close and in the family like the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Galaxy Buds 2.

While they're both different, the Buds 2 Pro take things further with improved ANC and audio performance to complement the direct communication they have with the Watch. They will recognize each other, making it easy to take a call, control audio playback, and wake your voice assistant without reaching for your phone.

While the likes of the Sony WF-1000XM4 and Jabra Elite 7 Active won't integrate quite as much, they'll still play nice with Samsung's latest smartwatch, so you get a lot out of this marriage of convenience.

Speaking of convenience, you get a fair bit of that in how the LinearFlux HyperSonic 360 embed a Qi-enabled wireless charger you can use to charge up the Galaxy Watch 5 (or your phone) in a pinch.

