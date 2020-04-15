Google added a new Assistant command last month, aimed at helping people put the best handwashing practices from the World Health Organization to use. The "Hey Google, help me wash my hands" command plays a rather annoying 40-second song about washing your hands, sung by the Assistant's default "Red" voice. To encourage people to regularly wash their hands to protect themselves against coronavirus, Google has now added a new feature to the Clock app on Wear OS .

As reported by the folks over at Android Police, the Clock app on Wear OS now sends periodic alerts to users, reminding them to wash their hands and to always use soap. After you open the alert, a timer for 40 seconds is started. Once the timer is completed, you will receive another similar alert after three hours.

The feature is part of the latest v5.4.0 update for the Wear OS Clock app. If you don't see the feature yet, you will have to head over to the Play Store and download the latest update. In case you find the alerts to be annoying, you can disable the feature by holding down on the notification.

