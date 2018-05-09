Android P isn't as big of a change for smartwatches as it is for phones, but there's still plenty to talk about.

The biggest feature found in Wear OS's second preview of Android P is a new enhanced battery saver mode. When this is enabled, a power-sipping watch face will be used, multiple radios will get turned off, as well as the touchscreen and tilt-to-wake gesture. You can view the time by pressing the physical side button and giving this a long-press will turn the mode off.

On the subject of battery, Google's made a couple more changes after getting feedback on Wear OS's first developer preview. There was previously a feature that would turn off Wi-Fi when Bluetooth was enabled, but with DP2, this has been removed. Android P also puts restrictions on what apps can do in the background, and Google's now recommending that developers that need to monitor data in the background (such as health/fitness apps) take advantage of Wear OS's foreground services.